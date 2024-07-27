Tia Mowry, Solange And More Demand Justice In Police Killing Of Sonya Massey

Photo: Getty Images

Celebrities are speaking out following the release of body camera footage from the police killing of 36-year-old Sonya Massey.

Massey was shot to death by police after calling 911 to report a potential intruder at her home. Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting.

Video shows Grayson pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot Massey after she grabbed a pot of hot water off of her stove. Massey ducked behind her kitchen counter before Grayson shot her in the face.

See the celebrities who are calling for justice in Massey’s killing below.

Solange Knowles

“First words Sonya Massey said at her front door were ‘Don’t hurt me.’ She was told ‘why would we hurt you, you called us.’ When have those words meant anything when your black and woman in this country. When do those words protect you from not being murdered in your kitchen, in your bedroom, with your babies, or on your lawn. What is ‘reassurance’, in this place? Rest in power Sonya Massey, and an abundance of love and power to Sonya’s family on this journey,” Knowles wrote on Twitter.

Tia Mowry

“I am literally shaking right now because — whew, to see how somebody’s life can be taken in such a way is so terrible. And so disgusting. When is this going to stop?” Mowry said in a video shared on Instagram.

Nick Young

“So the police shot and killed an 36 yr old black lady holding a pot bcuz she said I rebuke you in Jesus name..and we out here playing for USA,” Young tweeted.

Yung Miami

“Let her just f****** what? Die this is beyond sickening! Pure evil!” Yung Miami wrote on X.

Cardi B

Cardi B reposted a tweet that reads, “The Sonya Massey story was the last thing I saw before I went to sleep last night and I woke up still disturbed by it. The fact that we live in a world where we can say a black, unarmed, non-confrontational, non-threatening, woman was killed in her own home by police and add AGAIN on top of that, is truly disgusting.”

