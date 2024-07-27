Sonya Massey Autopsy Report Revealed: Attorney Ben Crump Hosts Instagram Live With The Massey Family

In a somber yet hopeful tone, nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump hosted an Instagram Live stream on Friday alongside the grieving family of Sonya Massey.

The event, held in anticipation of the release of an autopsy report, aimed to shed light on the tragic circumstances surrounding Massey’s death and to call for justice. The autopsy, which was made public by the state’s attorney, revealed that Massey, a 36-year-old unarmed woman, was fatally shot in the face by Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson on July 6.

Massey had called the police to report a suspected intruder in her home—a decision that would tragically end her life.

The live stream was charged with raw emotion and a determined quest for answers. Attorney Ben Crump, a stalwart advocate for civil rights, led the discussion with a critical eye on the systemic issues that contributed to this tragedy. “We want to make sure that America sees Sonya Massey as a human being worthy of dignity and respect,” Crump asserted. He emphasized the disproportionate use of force, stating, “This was a senseless, unnecessary use of force, completely excessive and not justified.”

The details of the autopsy were harrowing, revealing that Massey had been shot in a downward trajectory—a finding consistent with the video evidence showing Deputy Grayson aiming down at Massey. Crump highlighted the disturbing implications of this fact, noting that the officer’s actions were deliberate and unnecessary. The Massey family’s legal team is pressing for full accountability, and Grayson has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct. He is currently being held in Sangamon County jail without bail.

During the live stream, family members shared their grief and frustration. Raymond Massey, Sonya’s uncle, remembered her as someone who was rarely angered. “She was a beautiful Black queen,” he said. “She was the only family member me and my wife were talking about last night. I’ve never once seen her angry or mad. She was always full of love and she loved her kids and God.”

It was also revealed that Massey’s daughter is struggling to cope with the trauma, revealing that she has been unable to sleep or find peace since her mother’s death.

Sonya’s son, Malachi Massey, also spoke during the live stream, revealing unsettling details about the events leading up to the shooting. Malachi shared that deputies had visited his mother’s home on July 5, a day before the fatal encounter. “She drove herself to a hospital that day following an incident,” he recounted, though he was unsure why deputies had been called or what occurred before his arrival at the house. “The whole week, before all of this happened, I had been trying to get her into a mental health [facility],” he said.

Crump and the Massey family also raised concerns about Deputy Grayson’s history. The live stream revealed a troubling pattern of behavior, with multiple allegations of excessive force and serious misconduct spanning six different law enforcement agencies in just four years. “Why was he even hired in the first place?” Crump questioned, pointing out the glaring red flags that were overlooked during Grayson’s hiring process by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department.

The Department of Justice has been called upon to investigate these previous allegations, and Crump vowed to keep pressing for transparency and justice. “We will continue to provide updates and keep our foot on the gas,” he declared, underscoring the importance of systemic change to prevent future tragedies. The Massey family’s legal team is committed to ensuring that Sonya Massey’s life and death bring about meaningful reform, not only for her family but for all victims of police violence.

Throughout the multiple moments during the live stream, a powerful chant: “Justice for Sonya Massey” was heard by viewers. The call for justice echoed through the virtual space, a rallying cry for accountability and an end to systemic racism and violence. The Massey family, though deeply wounded, remains resolute in their quest for justice, supported by Crump and a community of advocates committed to seeing real change.

As Attorney Ben Crump stated, “We will not rest until we see justice for Sonya Massey.”

About Post Author