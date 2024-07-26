White Women Answer The Call: Kamala Harris Zoom Event Shatters Records And Raises Over $2 Million

Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is continuing to shatter records left and right. In an unprecedented display of support, white women across the nation gathered virtually to back VP Harris’ presidential campaign. The event, titled “White Women: Answer the Call,” saw a staggering 164,000 participants.

The historic virtual event broke the record for the largest Zoom meeting ever and raised over $2 million in just under an hour.

The Zoom call, organized to rally support for VP Kamala Harris, featured high-profile speakers, including pop star Pink and actress Connie Britton. As the number of attendees swelled, the platform struggled to handle the load, eventually crashing and displaying a black screen with the message, “We’ll be right back.”

The technical glitches didn’t dampen the spirits of the participants, who remained enthusiastic and committed to the cause.

“We weren’t kidding when we said we broke Zoom,” quipped attendee Erin Gallagher when the video chat resumed. The event’s organizer, Shannon Watts, later posted on social media, “Kamala just broke Zoom again,” celebrating the historic turnout.

This massive mobilization of “White Women: Answer the Call” comes on the heels of a similar show of support from “Win With Black Women.” That virtual event saw over 44,000 Black women earlier in the week, who joined a zoom call to back VP Harris. The “Win With Black Men” zoom call swiftly followed the next day. Both events raising upwards of $1 million in the time frame of just a few hours.

The stakes of this year’s election are incredibly high, with issues like Project 2025, mass deportation, strict abortion bans, and increased police militarization on the line. The call to action was clear: white women must step up and organize within their communities to counter the divisive and discriminatory tactics expected from the MAGA movement.

The overwhelming support for VP Harris from white women is a significant shift from the 2016 presidential election when 47% of white women cast their ballots for Trump. Now, with the potential of the VP becoming the first Black woman president, there is a renewed urgency among many to support her campaign and counteract efforts that might seek to undermine her based on her race and gender.

Other groups like Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), the largest organization in the U.S. mobilizing white people for racial justice, are playing a crucial role in this effort. With a Zoom call scheduled for this afternoon, SURJ is working to ensure that white women take responsibility for organizing within their communities, recognizing that fighting racism is not only morally right but also beneficial for all.

As the election approaches, the continued mobilization of diverse supporters, including a significant portion of white women, will be crucial in shaping the outcome. The call to action is clear: it’s time to show up, organize, and ensure that democracy prevails.

About Post Author