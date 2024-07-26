Exclusive: How ‘Beyond The Sheets’ Redefines Reproductive Well-Being On HBCU Campuses

In the shadow of the second anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, a powerful movement is emerging on HBCU campuses. Power to Decide, a non-profit organization, has launched “Beyond the Sheets,” a groundbreaking initiative to empower students with comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education.

This program, which began in December 2023, seeks to address the critical gaps in resources and education that many HBCUs face, particularly in states with restrictive abortion laws.

HBCUs have proven to be far more than just educational institutions; they are pillars of the Black community, enrolling 10% of all Black students, with women comprising 64% of this demographic. However, these institutions often operate in areas with limited access to sexual and reproductive health services, a situation exacerbated by systemic racism and healthcare disparities.

According to JeNeen Anderson, Senior Program Director of Beyond the Sheets and a proud Tennessee State University alumna, “HBCUs are a vital part of our nation’s fabric, built on the radical premise of providing Black people with access to higher education. But now, the sexual and reproductive health of millions of college students is under threat, especially in states with contraceptive and maternal care deserts.”

“Beyond the Sheets” is a student-led initiative designed to create a culture of sexual and reproductive well-being through education, advocacy, and movement building. The program leverages social media to raise awareness, organizes campus events that utilize arts and culture to foster open discussions. They also facilitate access to safer sex materials and local health services.

“We believe in providing young people with the information and resources they need to have control over their bodies and make their own decisions regarding sexual and reproductive health. This program is about shifting power back to the community and supporting young people on HBCU campuses in creating their own table to develop, lead, and execute strategies that increase knowledge and access to sexual and reproductive health services,” Anderson said.

“Beyond the Sheets” is anchored by four guiding principles: listen, engage, mobilize, and influence. The initiative currently includes ten student ambassadors from five HBCUs—Florida A&M University, Tougaloo College, Tuskegee University, the University of the Virgin Islands, and Xavier University of Louisiana. These ambassadors are chosen for their ability to inspire and shape the culture of their campuses, using four core strategies to address sexual and reproductive health needs: social media engagement, campus and community events, resource distribution, and advocacy and movement building.

According to Anderson, social media is a key tool in the program, allowing ambassadors to create and share relevant content that resonates with HBCU students. Campus and community events are designed to be educational yet engaging, incorporating arts and culture to create non-judgmental spaces for dialogue. One unique aspect of the program is the distribution of safer sex materials, a need identified by the students themselves. This includes condoms, emergency contraception, and feminine hygiene products, distributed discreetly on campuses.

Advocacy and movement building are also crucial components. The ambassadors are trained to mobilize their peers and address the challenges posed by inadequate sexual and reproductive health services. This involves organizing campaigns that resonate with young people and fostering partnerships with local health providers to ensure students have access to essential services.

The program’s impact has been profound. Anderson notes, “The response from students has been overwhelmingly positive. They are eager for more programming and events, and they feel that ‘Beyond the Sheets’ provides a safe space to discuss important issues. Our ambassadors have been busy all summer planning for the upcoming semester, showing just how invested they are in this initiative.”

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has only heightened the urgency of this work. “Beyond the Sheets” was inspired in part by this legal shift, but also by the historical underfunding and healthcare disparities faced by HBCUs.

Anderson explains, “The program was created not just in response to Roe v. Wade, but also due to the long-standing systemic issues affecting Black communities. The closure of clinics and the lack of resources disproportionately harm marginalized groups, making our work more critical than ever.”

Looking ahead, the future of “Beyond the Sheets” is bright, with plans to expand to more HBCUs and potentially other minority-serving institutions like Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) and community colleges. Anderson emphasizes, “We are in our inaugural year and this is a three-year pilot project. We want to ensure we evaluate the program’s impact and scalability. Our goal is to have a solid model that can be expanded to other institutions, ensuring that more students have access to the resources they need.”

“Beyond the Sheets” is a true testament to the power of young people, especially those at HBCUs, to lead and effect change in their communities.

As Anderson puts it, “Our student ambassadors are the experts. They live, study, and work in these communities. They are leading this program and making decisions, and we see them as the experts. They are creating sustainable change across their campuses and beyond.”

