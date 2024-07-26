Chad Dillon, Beloved Co-Owner Of Lil Baby’s Seafood Restaurant, Remembered For Community Advocacy

The vibrant culinary and music scenes of Atlanta have been struck with grief following the tragic death of Chad Dillon, a well-known restaurateur and community advocate.

The 33-year-old owner of “The Boiler Seafood and Crab Boil” in Buckhead was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon while seated in his Rolls Royce SUV in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. As authorities continue to search for the perpetrator, the community is left mourning the loss of a man who touched many lives.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, where Dillon was busy working on his new restaurant project. The sound of approximately 14 gunshots pierced the air, leaving Dillon critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries. The assailant, or assailants, fled the scene, leaving investigators with the challenging task of piecing together the motive behind this apparent targeted attack.

Lt. Andrew Smith of the Atlanta Police Department indicated that the nature of the shooting suggests it was not a random act. However, the reasons someone would want to harm Dillon remain unclear. Friends and colleagues describe him as a generous and well-liked individual, both in the business community and within the Atlanta music scene.

Bre Dawson, an employee at Dillon’s Buckhead restaurant, expressed shock and sorrow over his death. “Chad really didn’t deserve to go out like that. He didn’t deserve that,” Dawson told Channel 2. “He was a great guy. He was a genuine person.”

Dillon’s impact extended beyond his culinary ventures. Known for his charitable efforts, he donated thousands of dollars to assist ex-offenders in rebuilding their lives. An employee shared a personal story of Dillon’s kindness, stating, “When I was down bad, I needed someone to help me, he was that shoulder.”

Such testimonials are echoed by many who knew Dillon, who frequently spoke of his willingness to help others.

As the investigation continues, police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area in hopes of identifying those responsible for Dillon’s death. Meanwhile, a growing memorial at “The Boiler Seafood and Crab Boil” serves as a powerful reminder of the deep respect and affection the community had for Dillon.

Dillon’s family is traveling from his hometown of Brooklyn, New York, to arrange his funeral. The outpouring of grief and support has been palpable across social media, with numerous tributes highlighting his contributions and character.

Rapper Lil Baby, who co-owned another restaurant with Dillon called “The Seafood Menu,” also paid tribute, expressing his sorrow and loss. “Damn big buddy get ya rest,” he posted, accompanied by two dove emojis.

Phreshy, CEO and founder of ‘The Phreshy Brand’ PR agency, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, reminiscing about their friendship and Dillon’s generosity. “Chad, I love you, brother. Thank you for all you have done for me, my career, the community, and those you have called friends and family. Your legacy will live on forever,” Phreshy wrote.

Executive Producer Toiya Thimbe Tillman reflected on Dillon’s achievements and his significant impact on the Atlanta restaurant scene. “What a loss for our city,” she noted, underscoring the void left by Dillon’s untimely death.

As the Atlanta community grapples with the shocking loss of Chad Dillon, the search for answers and justice continues. Dillon’s life and work left an indelible mark on many, and his legacy will undoubtedly be remembered and cherished by those he helped and inspired.

