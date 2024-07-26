Barack And Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris For President: Why This Moment Feels Similar To 2008

Barack and Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris for president. VP Harris released a video where she took a call from the Obamas who shared their endorsement.

“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” former President Obama said.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama added, “It’s time for us to rally around you, your candidacy. This is not on you, it’s not just on you and Doug, it’s on all of us…We’ve got to register, we’ve got to vote. … So, let’s all roll up our sleeves and make it happen.”

The Obamas endorsement comes several days after President Joe Biden decided to not seek re-election and announced that Harris was his choice to receive the Democratic nomination.

With the current endorsement from the Obamas, Harris will tighten the race against Donald Trump. But beyond polls, Harris’ run for president mirrors Barack Obama’s rise in more ways than one.

In 2008, I had the opportunity to cover Obama as he set out on a path to make history. I traveled to cities such as Minneapolis and Raleigh, witnessing how Obama had the appeal of a rock star, while displaying qualities of an aspirational leader. Chants of “Yes We Can” resonated throughout the crowds as it became obvious that the nation was on the verge of change.

Indeed, Barack Obama would make history on Nov. 4, 2008, becoming the first Black President in American history.

Harris’ momentum appears to be trending in the same direction. On the day Biden endorsed Harris, 44,000 Black women joined a Zoom call, raising over $1 million. One day later, Black men would respond by raising over $1 million. And last night, over 166,000 white women raised $2 million for Harris.

Obama ascended to the presidency following the disastrous Bush Administration which led to a recession and economic downturn in 2008. President Obama was eventually able to turn the nation’s financial standing around, leaving the office with a surplus.

Harris represents the antithesis of Trump who allegedly used the White House for personal gain, provoked the Jan. 6 attacks, and was convicted of multiple felony crimes. But Trump’s personal issues are minuscule when considering the policies that could follow a potential second term. The furthering of an erratic Supreme Court and the anti-diversity Project 2025 would lead the nation down a horrendous path for the next decade.

Harris has the opportunity to present the same “hope” and “change” that Obama offered in 2008. But this time, it could be presented on a larger scale. In 2008, social media was still in its infancy stage as Facebook was just gaining momentum and Myspace was slowly falling apart.

In 2024, the world is closer as social media apps have become the de facto way that most people receive and share information. As a result, Harris’ current presence could usurp Obama’s reach in 2008.

There is a segment of society that seeks to pull America back to a time where the power was in the hands of only a few and diverse voices struggled for decent rights. And there is another segment that seeks to move the nation forward in a way where equality actually has true meaning. Harris represents the latter, similar to what Obama represented in 2008.

