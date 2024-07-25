Atlanta’s Premier Fundraiser ‘Fashion Statement’ Returns, Aiming To Raise $500,000 For Susan G. Komen

On Sunday, Aug. 25, Atlanta will see the return of Fashion Statement, the city’s premier fashion fundraiser. Hosted by lead sponsor Phipps Plaza, a Simon Property, this second annual event aims to raise $500,000 for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Fashion Statement promises a memorable evening, showcasing four exclusive events in one and uniting fashion, philanthropy, and community engagement.

The evening begins with private in-store and pop-up shopping experiences hosted by luxury retailers from Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square from 5-7 PM. This unique shopping event offers patrons a chance to explore and purchase exclusive items while supporting the mission of the fundraiser.

Following this, a cocktail reception from 6:30-8:00 PM at Monarch Court in Phipps Plaza will feature curated cocktails and culinary delights from renowned restaurants, including Ecco, Davios, and Citizens Market.

However, the highlight of the evening is the Fashion Statement Finale, a runway extravaganza that promises to be a visual feast. This grand finale will be preceded by a live auction and a fund the need segment, where attendees can contribute directly to the cause. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, a global leader in the fight against breast cancer.

Since its inception in 1982, the Susan G. Komen Foundation has been instrumental in funding groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy, and programs in over 60 countries, helping to reduce breast cancer deaths by 40 percent between 1989 and 2016.

Marsha Archer, one of the event’s four co-chairs, emphasized the deeper mission behind Fashion Statement: “While it might seem like it’s just about fashion, it’s really about making a statement. Atlanta is one of the top markets in the country where people are very philanthropic. This event bridges the gap between fashion and a need in the community, supporting an organization like Susan G. Komen that has been impacted by the pandemic. The funds raised stay in Georgia, enhancing breast cancer research and helping more people.”

Discussing how Fashion Statement selects its beneficiaries, Archer explained, “We have nonprofits nominate themselves to be the beneficiary for the next two years, explaining why they should be chosen. Whether they’re a new organization or their funding is down, we consider various factors. We also involve other philanthropic community members to help us decide. It’s a rigorous process, but it ensures that we’re supporting organizations that genuinely need help.”

Archer also highlighted the event’s commitment to inclusivity and engagement, noting the introduction of the Creators Collective. “The Creators Collective is a new initiative we’ve introduced to involve young professionals. It’s about getting them involved at a level that’s comfortable for them, exposing them to what we’re doing, and hopefully turning them into significant contributors in the future,” Archer said.

Confirmed participating retailers and restaurants include Balmain, St. John, Akris, Etro, Givenchy, Zimmerman, Byredo, Ferragamo, Nobu, Davio’s, Ecco, and Citizen’s Market. These brands will showcase custom looks in the fashion show and provide items for the auction, with all contributions supporting the fight against breast cancer.

“My mother-in-law is a breast cancer survivor, and through our work with Susan G. Komen, we’ve heard many personal stories. At our patron party in March, we met a woman who shared her journey of discovering her diagnosis, undergoing a double mastectomy, and dealing with the emotional and physical challenges that followed,” Archer said. “Her story, like so many others, highlights the need for comprehensive support—not just for the research but for the individuals going through this journey.”

Despite challenges such as the pandemic and rebranding from the former Jeffrey Fashion Cares event, Fashion Statement has emerged stronger and more committed to its mission than ever. “The pandemic was a major interruption, but we knew we couldn’t let the funding and support for these causes just go away. It’s been amazing to see how many different organizations and individuals have stepped up to make an impact in the city, specifically towards cancer research,” Archer said.

Looking ahead, Fashion Statement plans to continue evolving by selecting a new beneficiary every two years and expanding its reach through initiatives like the Creators Collective. “We want to keep moving the needle forward and cast a wider net. There’s a lot of potential to reach more people, especially with so many new residents in Atlanta who may not be familiar with Fashion Statement or its predecessor,” Archer added.

Ariel Betancourt, Director of Marketing at Phipps Plaza, expressed the mall’s commitment to the cause: “Bringing together our vibrant community of retailers for this fashion show is an exhilarating opportunity. We’re not only showcasing the latest trends but also supporting a cause that touches so many lives. Partnering with Susan G. Komen, we are proud to unite fashion and philanthropy, demonstrating that our mall is more than just a shopping destination.”

Tickets are currently available on their website here. There’s also a donation button on their Instagram found here.

For those unable to attend the event, there are still ways to contribute. Whether it be purchasing a silent auction item, live auction item or shopping some of the private retailers on the night of the shopping event. There’s a plethora of possibilities to support the cause.

