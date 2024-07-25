124th National Black Business Conference Returns to Atlanta – We Are Together

The National Alliance for Black Business, co-founded by The National Business League, National Black Chamber of Commerce and The World Conference of Mayors, will co-host The National Business League’s 124th National Black Business Conference. Set to take place August 21-25, 2024, at the Hilton Atlanta in downtown Atlanta, GA, this highly anticipated event coincides with Atlanta Black Business Weekend ™, promising to be an exhilarating gathering of the nation’s foremost Black business leaders and community luminaries.

Building upon the success of last year’s conference, which commemorated the 30th Anniversary of the National Black Chamber of Commerce and drew over 1,900 attendees, this year’s event also holds special significance as it celebrates the 40th Anniversary of The World Conference of Mayors. The World Conference of Mayors serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of Black Mayoral leadership and economic empowerment within Black communities worldwide. This year marks a significant milestone, as it pays homage to 50 years since the Southern Conference of Black Mayors held its inaugural National Conference at the Hilton Atlanta Hotel, with Daniel “Chappy” James, the first four-star Black general in the Air Force and a Tuskegee airman, serving as keynote speaker.

Mayor Johnny Ford, who also served as co-founder to the preceding Black Mayors organizations before founding The World Conference of Mayors, expressed his excitement for this year’s event, stating, “As we celebrate the historic 40th Anniversary of The World Conference of Mayors, we acknowledge the pivotal role Black mayors play in the economic development of cities, towns, and historic settlements. These legacies trace their roots back to the visionary leadership of Booker T. Washington and pave the way for the future of Black Mayors all over the world.”

The conference agenda will spotlight the profound impact of Black mayors in fostering entrepreneurship, economic development, and community growth, echoing the visionary principles championed by Booker T. Washington. From Tuskegee to the emergence of historic all-Black towns across the nation, this legacy endures with over 1,000 historic Black towns and settlements and more than 100 Historic Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the nation.

Anticipated to attract hundreds of Black-owned businesses, professionals, and elected officials from around the globe, the conference will serve as a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and forging strategic partnerships with city, state, national, federal, and global resources, and leadership. The event is hosted by local, Black-led business institutions, including the Atlanta Business League, Greater Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council.

