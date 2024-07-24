Property is Power! Addressing Appraisal Racism in the Mortgage Industry

Appraisal bias, a significant yet often overlooked issue, is a form of discrimination in the home appraisal process that can result in lower valuations for homes based on the race or ethnicity of the residents. This bias can have profound financial consequences for homeowners, such as limiting their ability to take out loans, pay property taxes, and build generational wealth.

The Impact of Appraisal Bias

According to a 2021 Freddie Mac study, Black and Latino homeowners are twice as likely as white homeowners to receive low appraisals. In predominantly Black census tracts, 12.5% of properties are appraised for less than their contract price, compared to 7.4% in majority white tracts and 15.4% in Latino tracts. Furthermore, a 2018 report from Gallup and the Brookings Institution found that homes in majority Black neighborhoods are valued at 23% less than similar homes in majority-white neighborhoods, resulting in cumulative losses of $156 billion for Black homeowners.

Ways to Remove Appraisal Bias

Implement Standardized Training and Certification: Appraisers should undergo standardized training that includes education on recognizing and mitigating unconscious biases. Certification programs should be updated to ensure appraisers are well-versed in fair housing laws and cultural competency. 2. Increase Diversity in the Appraisal Industry: Encouraging a more diverse workforce within the appraisal industry can help bring different perspectives and reduce the likelihood of biased valuations. Providing scholarships and mentorship programs for underrepresented groups can be a step in the right direction. Enhance Transparency and Accountability: Creating a more transparent appraisal process where homeowners can access and challenge their appraisals can help address discrepancies. Implementing regular audits and reviews of appraisals in minority communities can also ensure fairness. Utilize Technology and Data Analytics: Leveraging technology and data analytics can help identify patterns of bias and discrepancies in appraisals. Automated valuation models (AVMs) and machine learning algorithms can provide a more objective baseline for property valuations, reducing the influence of human bias. Community Education and Advocacy: Educating homeowners about their rights and the appraisal process empowers them to advocate for fair treatment. Community organizations and advocacy groups can play a crucial role in raising awareness and providing support to those affected by appraisal bias. Policy and Legislative Changes: Enforcing stricter regulations and penalties for discriminatory appraisal practices can deter bias. Supporting legislation that promotes fair housing and equal opportunity in homeownership is essential to address systemic issues.

Conclusion

Addressing appraisal bias is crucial for creating a fair and equitable housing market. By implementing standardized training, increasing Diversity, enhancing transparency, utilizing technology, educating communities, and advocating for policy changes, we can work towards eliminating discrimination in the appraisal process. Homeownership should be a pathway to financial stability and generational wealth for all, regardless of race or ethnicity.

Property is Power, and by tackling appraisal bias, we ensure that Power is distributed fairly and justly across all communities.

Dr. Anthony O. Kellum – CEO of Kellum Mortgage, LLC Homeownership Advocate, Speaker, Author NMLS # 1267030 NMLS #1567030 O: 313-263-6388 W: www.KelluMortgage.com.

Property is Power! is a movement to promote home and community ownership. Studies indicate,

homeownership leads to higher graduation rates, family wealth, and community involvement.

