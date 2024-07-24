Exclusive: UPS Foundation And Atlanta Nonprofit Wellspring Living Unite To Empower Human Trafficking Survivors

Atlanta is home to the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. It’s become a city staple and significant conduit for traffickers, leading to one of the highest rates of child sex trafficking in the nation. However, a partnership between the UPS Foundation and Wellspring Living aims to change that grim reality.

While many efforts to combat human trafficking focus on prevention and rescue, the long-term needs of survivors often go unmet. According to a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the demand for housing assistance for trafficking survivors far exceeds the available resources.

Recognizing this gap, the UPS Foundation has joined forces with Atlanta-based nonprofit Wellspring Living to provide comprehensive recovery services for domestic sex trafficking victims and those at risk. This initiative goes beyond the initial rescue, offering trauma-informed, victim-centered support to help survivors rebuild their lives.

The UPS Foundation, known for its global community impact, has been at the forefront of such initiatives for over 70 years, contributing $3 billion worldwide. Nikki Clifton, President of the UPS Foundation, emphasized the foundation’s mission to create a more equitable and just world, stating, “Combating human trafficking is one way that we’re fulfilling that mission every day.”

Ahead of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30, the importance of awareness and comprehensive care for survivors is paramount. “Human trafficking is one of the most overlooked humanitarian crises of our time,” Clifton said. “We recognize that there are approximately 27.6 million victims of human trafficking around the world. Our drivers are the eyes and ears on the road, and we’re really proud to be leading the charge in combating this issue.”

UPS has trained over 189,000 employees, known as UPSers, to recognize and report signs of human trafficking. Partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking, UPS equips its drivers to spot red flags and take action. Clifton described the training, which includes identifying victims who may appear disconnected from the community, improperly dressed for the weather, or accompanied by someone controlling their movements.

The huge role transportation plays in human trafficking is often understated. “They use the airlines, they use buses, they use trains, they use Uber to shuttle their victims to and from to access different commercial sex markets. And access to transportation is also very important for survivors to be able to escape,” Clifton said. “We learned even from our drivers that were parked at truck stops that they saw victims in the parking lots. And they didn’t realize that they were not there voluntarily. They didn’t understand the difference between someone being in sex trafficking and being a prostitute. And neither of those issues are things that you want for people.”

In addition to training, the UPS Foundation has pledged $1 million to support Wellspring Living’s Welcome Home campaign, which provides therapy, housing, and educational resources for trafficking survivors. Spearheaded by CEO Christian Murphy, Wellspring Living offers wraparound services, helping victims transition to a stable and independent life.

However, the collaboration extends far beyond training and financial support. UPS and Wellspring Living work together to raise awareness and educate the community about the realities of human trafficking.

Clifton emphasized the importance of community involvement, from donating to local nonprofits to volunteering and offering practical support such as resume writing and childcare for survivors. She also highlighted the nation’s most vulnerable population facing this issue. “Human trafficking disproportionately affects Black women and girls at an alarming rate,” she said. “We have to be vigilant about protecting our children.”

The UPS Foundation remains committed to expanding its efforts to combat human trafficking. Collaborative efforts with other Atlanta-based companies, such as Delta Airlines, have also been an integral part of the process.

“We are going to continue to work primarily in the Atlanta area. We’re also going to continue to train our workforce. We are committed to training all of our drivers in the signs of human trafficking, and then training our management to also see the signs so that they can be smarter and more educated to create a more safe world,” said Clifton.

The UPS Foundation President urges individuals to educate themselves, recognize signs of trafficking, and take action by reporting suspicious activities to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

For more information on this transformative partnership and to watch a special episode of “The Balancing Act” that sheds light on survivor resilience, click here.

