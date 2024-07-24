‘DEI Hire’: Why Republicans’ Use Of Racism And Misogyny Will Not Derail Kamala Harris’ Presidential Run

Kamala Harris continues to surge after securing enough delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee. In the first day of her presidential campaign, Harris gained $231 million in donations. Several national polls also have her in a virtual tie with Donald Trump. In many ways, the excitement surrounding Harris mirrors Barack Obama’s historic presidential run in 2008. And that scares most Republicans who are witnessing Harris’ potential in real time.

Since President Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election, Republicans have scrambled to find ways to attack Harris. But she presents problems for Republicans because she does not have any notable scandals on her record and she’s served as the VP for one of the most successful presidential administrations in American history.

Without much of a plan, some Republicans have spiraled, leaning on the old playbook of racism and misogyny in a pathetic attempt to disparage Harris.

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett claimed that President Biden only selected Harris as VP because she’s a Black woman. In an interview with CNN, Burchett claimed that Harris was a DEI hire. “One hundred percent she is a DEI hire..Her record is abysmal at best.”

DEI, which stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion, was implemented to add more diversity to spaces that traditionally lacked people from diverse ethnic backgrounds. But somehow, the term became a slur for racists who inherently only believe that white straight men are qualified for any position. In fact, most Black people who ascend to prominent positions are usually overqualified. A study by the National Center for Education Statistics revealed that Black women are the most educated group in America.

Moreover, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, recently said Harris does not feel “grateful” for the country. “I never hear that gratitude come through when I listen to Kamala Harris.” The notion that Harris should be thankful and meek is another dog whistle to attack Harris.

Kellyanne Conway suggested that Harris is inarticulate and lazy, two pervasive negative stereotypes that are used to disparage Black Americans. “She does not speak well, she does not work hard, she doesn’t inspire anyone.”

But while the old playbook of racism and mysogony often worked in the past, it probably won’t help Republicans who seek a return to of the Trump Administration.

America is more diverse than ever as multicultural populations are rising fast. Voters will seek to hear about policies that will change the nation for the better, not old racial troupes.

To solely attack Harris based on racism will be a failure for Republicans. When compared to Trump and Vance, Harris has more political qualifications than both of them combine. Before becoming America’s first Black Vice President, Harris was elected as District Attorney in the U.S. Senate; she served as California Attorney General; and she was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Harris, and those who vote for her, will ignore the racism as she continues on her path to making history on several fronts. The racial attacks by Republicans will only cause the party to look more desperate and confused.

About Post Author