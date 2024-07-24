10 Black Athletes You Don’t Want To Miss At The 2024 Paris Olympics

With the 2024 Paris Olympics on the horizon, let’s turn our attention to some of the Black Olympians who are set to shine.

In 1924, Black athletes made their groundbreaking debut at the Paris Olympics, overcoming significant racial barriers. A century later, as the Games return to Paris, a new generation of Black athletes is poised to make history once more, aiming for gold and pushing the boundaries of excellence.

Noah Lyles

Leading the pack is track and field star Noah Lyles. At 26, Lyles is already an Olympic bronze medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 200m race. His impressive resume includes six world titles and four Diamond League Final trophies. Specializing in the 100m and 200m sprints, Lyles is also aiming to compete in the 4x400m relay after his triumphant performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Known for his energetic and charismatic presence, Lyles is a must-watch this season.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles gained fame during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a member of the U.S. gymnastics team, winning an Olympic silver medal in the team event and three medals at the 2022 World Championships. Chiles, who began gymnastics in 2007, strives to enhance the sport’s culture by promoting enjoyment and fun. Named after NBA legend Michael Jordan, Chiles’ dedication and talent continue to make waves in gymnastics.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, professionally known as Sydney McLaughlin, is a sprinter and hurdler specializing in the 400m hurdles. She made headlines during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by setting a world record time of 51.46 seconds to earn gold, later surpassing her own record in 2022 with a time of 50.68 seconds. McLaughlin’s consistent excellence ensures she will be a thrilling competitor in Paris.

Simone Manuel

Simone Manuel made history as the first Black woman to win a gold medal in an individual swimming event at the 2016 Rio Games. She also secured gold in the Women’s 4x100m medley, silver in the individual 50m freestyle, and silver in the Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Manuel is an outspoken advocate for racial inclusion in her sport and co-founded the women’s media brand Togethxr.

Erriyon Knighton

At just 17, Erriyon Knighton became the youngest men’s track finalist in modern Olympic history, finishing fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Initially a high school football wide receiver, Knighton turned to track and field, turning pro in 2021. With a World Championships silver and bronze medal and three Diamond League meeting wins, Knighton’s potential for greatness is undeniable.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff made headlines by winning the Grand Slam singles title at the 2023 U.S. Open, becoming the youngest American to do so since tennis icon Serena Williams in 1999. Heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gauff aims to qualify for and win gold in singles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles categories.

Naya Tapper

USA Rugby co-captain Naya Tapper is set to make her final Olympic appearance, aiming to finish with a gold medal. Known for her leadership and skill, Tapper’s last dance at the Olympics is definitely one to watch.

Anthony Edwards

After a standout performance in the NBA Playoffs, rising NBA star Anthony Edwards is looking to make his mark on the global stage in Paris. While LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant lead Team USA, Edwards’ talent is sure to shine.

Lauren Scruggs

Harvard foil fencer Lauren Scruggs stands out in the sport of fencing, which traditionally sees limited Black representation. A six-time Junior and Cadet World Champion, Scruggs has the potential to become a game-changer with a strong performance in Paris.

Frederick Richard

Frederick Richard, a two-time world bronze medalist and three-time NCAA champion from the University of Michigan, is one of the U.S. men’s best hopes for a medal in Paris. Through entertaining videos and challenges, Richard has raised awareness for men’s gymnastics on social media, amassing nearly one million followers across his platforms.

As the 2024 Paris Olympics draw near, these athletes exemplify Black excellence on the world stage. Their stories of determination, skill, and resilience are sure to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

