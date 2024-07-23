Miss Kansas Confronts Her Abuser Onstage And Champions Domestic Violence Awareness In Viral Pageant Speech

In a powerful display of courage and resilience, Alexis Smith, newly crowned Miss Kansas 2024, used her platform to confront a painful chapter in her life during her pageant victory.

On June 8, as she accepted the title, Smith revealed a harrowing truth: her alleged abuser was present in the audience.

Smith, who made history as the third Black woman to win the Miss Kansas title, shared a clip on social media on July 16, showcasing her final interview response. When asked about her vision as the next Miss Kansas, Smith articulated her commitment to eliminating unhealthy and abusive relationships.

To the shock of the audience and viewers alike, she then bravely disclosed, “Some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional, because my abuser is here today. But that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and representing as the next Miss Kansas. I and my community deserve healthy relationships. We deserve a domestic [violence]-free life.”

This poignant moment quickly went viral, with many applauding Smith for her strength and bravery. Her candid admission on such a public stage has not only drawn attention to her personal story but also amplified her advocacy against domestic violence. Smith’s mission as Miss Kansas is to use her platform to break the cycle of abuse and foster safe, healthy relationships.

In an interview with People, Smith expressed her dedication to her cause. “As Miss Kansas, my platform is deeply rooted in empowering people to break free from cycles of domestic violence and unhealthy relationships,” she said. “Through the Miss America program, I have found a powerful platform to amplify my voice and advocate for those who may feel silenced or alone. I will use my story as a catalyst for change, kicking open doors to inspire others and create a society where everyone can live free from fear and abuse.”

Smith’s advocacy is deeply personal. She shared with Leader and Times that both she and the women in her family have faced domestic violence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 45% of Black women have experienced some form of stalking, physical, or sexual violence. Smith’s public stance aims to shed light on these statistics and offer hope and support to those affected.

Despite her past trauma, Smith continues to heal and refuses to let it impede her mission. She leverages her unique talent of ventriloquism to engage with the youth, using her performances to illustrate examples of positive relationships.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, she wrote, “My voice and advocacy will empower everyone to reclaim their own power in their own unique way. I might be small in stature, but I stand tall in strength, purpose, and power with hopes of inspiring others to do the same.”

Alexis Smith has proven to be way more than a beauty queen; she is a beacon of hope and a powerful advocate for domestic violence survivors. Her courageous actions and ongoing efforts to raise awareness serve as a testament to her commitment to making a powerful difference.

