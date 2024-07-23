Four Tops Last Surviving Singer Duke Fakir Dead at 88

The founding and final surviving member of the Four Tops – Abdul ‘Duke’ Fakir – has died aged 88.

The legendary group’s lead tenor and longest-performing member passed away at his home in Detroit on Monday, July 22. The reported cause of death is heart failure

He was a founding member of the internationally renowned Motown quartet from 1953 until his recent retirement from the group in July 2024. As first tenor, Duke helped define the Motown Sound with hits like “I Can’t Help Myself” and “Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” mainstays of the music and the man who helped create it. He made regular public appearances with and without the group and was noted for his philanthropic activities around the Motor City. Many knew him as a man of the people, always prepared to end his talents and resources to the community and citizens of the region.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a trailblazer, icon and music legend who, through his 70-year music career, touched the lives of so many as he continued to tour until the end of 2023, and officially retired this year.

“As the last living founding member of the iconic Four Tops music group, we find solace in Duke’s legacy living on through his music for generations to come,” his family said in a statement about how his death came just after he had retired from touring.

Duke’s passing comes after the deaths of his three former bandmates – Lawrence Payton, Obie Benson and Levi Stubbs.

“We were four totally different guys. But we had a love for the same thing, and that’s basically the whole story. Four guys from Detroit who came together because of our love of music, love of entertaining, and love of each other.” Duke said in his 2022 memoir I’ll Be There: My Life With the Four Tops.

“The Lord can retire me, but I’m not going to into the dark night quietly. I know I’m not in the fourth quarter anymore. I’m in overtime.” he added in the book.

Fakir was married twice – for the last 50 years to Piper Gibson, and had seven children.

He’s survived by six of his kids, and had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In the mid-1960s, he was briefly engaged to Mary Wilson from the Supremes and lived in the Palmer Park section of Detroit with his second wife.

