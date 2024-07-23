Empowering Change: How RECESS24 is Set to Pave the Way for Black and Brown Innovators in Clean Energy

Creating an Onramp for Black and Brown People to Participate in the Burgeoning Clean Energy Sector

As the RECESS24: National Black and Brown Clean Energy Conference approaches, excitement is building for an event designed to create an onramp for Black and Brown individuals into the booming clean energy sector. Taking place from September 9-11, 2024, at Huntington Place in Detroit, this conference is more than just a gathering—it’s a movement aimed at fostering inclusivity and innovation in the clean energy industry. The conference follows the success of Black Tech Saturdays’ Clean Energy Takeover, where clean energy founders shared their journeys and fielded questions from an eager audience.

One of the driving forces behind RECESS24 is Carla Walker-Miller, the founder and CEO of Walker-Miller Energy Services. As one of the largest African-American-owned, woman-owned energy efficiency companies in the United States, Walker-Miller Energy Services exemplifies the potential for success and impact in this field. The 23-year-old Certified B Corporation is renowned for its deep roots in the energy industry and its commitment to equity. By providing thought leadership and innovative solutions, Walker-Miller Energy Services has successfully engaged marginalized communities that have historically been excluded from energy efficiency programs. Their work not only decreases energy burdens on local families and businesses but also creates jobs and diversifies the energy workforce.

Joining Carla Walker-Miller at RECESS24 is Natalie King, the founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge. As the only African American-owned, woman-owned EV charging station manufacturer in the world, Dunamis Charge is dedicated to making high-quality, affordable EV charging solutions accessible to all. Their mission is to revolutionize how people access energy, ensuring that going electric is easy and available whenever and wherever it’s needed.

Darren Riley, the founder and CEO of JustAir, will also be sharing his journey at the conference. JustAir is committed to ensuring that everyone has the right to breathe clean air. By providing communities with accessible air quality data, JustAir empowers individuals to drive positive, locally-led change. Their vision is a world where clean air is a universal standard, achieved through trusted partnerships and community-led action.

Another inspiring entrepreneur at RECESS24 is Kameale Terry, co-founder and CEO of ChargerHelp! As the only national EVSE-dedicated operations and maintenance service provider, ChargerHelp! ensures the reliability and uptime of EV charging stations. By addressing the critical hurdle to mass EV adoption, ChargerHelp! plays a pivotal role in the clean energy transition.

Nana Arkeful, founder and CEO of Arke, Inc., brings a unique perspective to the conference with his innovative approach to retrofit electrification. Arke specializes in designing and manufacturing electric conversion systems for bicycles and vehicles, making green transportation more accessible and affordable. His invention, a device that can turn a bicycle into an electric bike in just five minutes, exemplifies the type of ingenuity that RECESS24 aims to showcase.

These trailblazing entrepreneurs represent the future of clean energy and the transformative impact that RECESS24 hopes to achieve. By attending the conference, participants will have the opportunity to meet these innovators, learn about their journeys, and gain insights into starting their own clean energy ventures. The event will also provide access to investors, funding opportunities, and other essential resources to help aspiring entrepreneurs succeed.

RECESS24 is not just a conference; it’s a catalyst for change, aiming to build a diverse and inclusive clean energy sector. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this groundbreaking event. Register today at https://www.therecessconference.com/register and join us in creating a sustainable and equitable future.

Join us at RECESS24 and be inspired by the journeys of Carla Walker-Miller, Natalie King, Darren Riley, Kameale Terry, Nana Arkeful, and many others. Together, we can drive the clean energy revolution forward and ensure that Black and Brown communities are at the forefront of this critical industry.

About Post Author