DTLR, New Balance, Gelato Spread the Love at Camp Creek Store Location

DTLR retailers are big on community activations and giving back. On Saturday, July 13 the popular lifestyle retailer with over 250 stores in 21 states, hosted a community block-club event at its Camp Creek store, one of many community-based events the location is famous for. In collaboration with New Balance the highly respected brand introduced the Gelato 990v6 . This kid-exclusive, summertime shoe release features a vibrant color palette reminiscent of Gelato on a hot summer day. From tart blues to zesty oranges, it offers a flavor-inspired hue for every kid’s style.

The store’s indoor-outdoor event to help launch this vibrant and delightfully decorated kids shoe in a playful and engaging way, is rainbow like in color and is the stuff kids’ dreams are made of.

Antonio Gray, SVP of Marketing and Community Engagement for DTLR was on hand to celebrate the partnership. “We’re here to celebrate the launch of our exclusive Gelato 990 and I would say that’s what drove this moment, but what we want people to get is that it’s just fun for the kids,” he explained. “Back to school is coming and we have free popcorn and free Gelato, free face paint and free performances, so ultimately we just want to give back to this community that’s been so good to us,” said Gray adding that another back-to-school activation will take place in the next couple of weeks.

Attendees at the festivities admit they have attended a number of celebratory community giveback at the store which frequently reaches out to local consumers to show their appreciation. “I love this store and I have been here many times for the type of event that celebrate our community,” said shopper Valerie Edward, a recent transplant to the area.

The retailer has more than 250 stores across the country, where they host similar community programs and events for children and adults in their respective markets.

A DTLR -branded Gelato truck, provided free colorful and icy treats for attendees in-store giveaways, special appearances from kid influencers King Moore, Semaj and Heiress Harris, a DJ, live performances, face painting and arts and crafts projects.

The Gelato 990v6 hit shelves at DTLR stores nationwide, as well as online on Friday, July 12. The summertime limited edition collaboration is available in grade-school, preschool and toddler sizes.

