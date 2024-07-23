Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat Strikes Georgia And 10 Other States, Says CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently alerted the public to a deadly listeria outbreak tied to sliced deli meat sold in Georgia and ten other states.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of two people and resulted in the hospitalization of at least 28 individuals. However, the CDC suspects that the actual number of affected individuals could be significantly higher due to unreported mild cases and the time lag in connecting illnesses to the ongoing investigation.

The outbreak has reached several states, with reported cases in New York (7), Maryland (6), Georgia (2), Massachusetts (2), Missouri (2), New Jersey (2), Virginia (2), Illinois (1), Minnesota (1), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (1), and Wisconsin (1).

The fatalities occurred in Illinois and New Jersey. Interviews conducted by state and local public health experts revealed that out of 18 individuals questioned, 16 had consumed deli-sliced meats in the month preceding their illness. Notably, there have been no reports of sickness linked to pre-packaged deli meats.

The specific type of meat responsible for the listeria outbreak remains unidentified. Both the CDC and the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service are investigating, but no recalls have been issued thus far. The majority of those affected reported consuming turkey or liverwurst, with some also mentioning ham. The deli meats came from various grocery stores, suggesting a widespread issue. DNA fingerprinting tests indicated that the listeria strains from the sick individuals were genetically similar, pointing to a common source of contamination.

The timeline of the outbreak spans several months, beginning with the first reported illness at the end of May and the most recent case emerging on July 5.

Listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, a severe infection that ranks as the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and fatigue, and can escalate to headache, stiff neck, confusion, or seizures. Pregnant individuals face additional risks, such as pregnancy loss or premature birth.

Listeria is notably resilient, capable of spreading easily in deli environments from equipment to surfaces, hands, and food. It can survive refrigeration temperatures, although it can be killed by heat. The CDC advises vulnerable groups—pregnant people, those over 65, and individuals with weakened immune systems—to avoid eating deli meat unless it has been heated until steaming or reaching an internal temperature of 165°F.

For those who have stored sliced deli meat at home, the CDC recommends thoroughly cleaning refrigerators and any containers or surfaces that may have come into contact with the meat. Anyone experiencing symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention immediately.

The CDC also encourages individuals diagnosed with listeria to cooperate with local public health officials, who may investigate dietary habits and request receipts or leftover food to identify the outbreak’s source.

As investigations continue, the public is urged to adhere to the CDC’s advice and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.

