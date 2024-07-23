Black Celebrities Rally Behind Kamala Harris As 2024 Presidential Candidate

Since President Joe Biden exited the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, a flood of support has poured in.

This decision has reverberated across the nation, sparking discussions and garnering widespread support, particularly from Black Hollywood.

Many prominent Black celebrities have taken to social media, expressing their enthusiasm and backing for Harris in what’s already become a historic campaign.

Let’s take a look at what some of these celebs had to say:

John Legend

John Legend praised President Biden for his impactful first term by posting on X: “Joe Biden has presided over the most consequential first term of real progress in my lifetime. He helped us have the most robust recovery from the pandemic of any nation in the world, invested in our infrastructure and made by far the largest investment in fighting climate change our nation has ever seen. He relieved burdensome college debt for so many. Unemployment, inflation and crime are all down dramatically from the highs caused by the pandemic.”

The singer continued, “With this record, he more than earned re-election, but time and age come for us all. I’m grateful for the grace and patriotism he has shown by choosing to step aside for the sake of the country. I’m so ready to work to help unite the pro-democracy coalition to reject Trump’s authoritarian, oppressive Project 2025 and elect Kamala Harris as our President. She’s ready for this fight and I’m excited to help her in any way I can.”

Cardi B

Cardi B also expressed her support for Harris, sharing a video clip from June where she criticized the Democratic Party for not nominating Harris earlier. “This should have been the perfect time to give it to Kamala,” Cardi B said in the video, adding, “It’s just a little selfish for the whole Democrat Party to not give her this moment because she might not ever get this moment again.” Her excitement was palpable as she captioned her reshared post, “AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph

The singer and actress reaffirmed her long-standing support for Harris on social media. “January 2019 I made it clear what I thought about the future of Kamala Harris. Today, I still stand for @VP,” she wrote, accompanied by a video of her previous endorsement. “I got nothing bad to say about her. Long after everything happens, her success is good for all of us.”

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington, known for her roles on and off-screen as an advocate for democracy, posted, “In the name of democracy, @JoeBiden did a brave and bold thing. I’m tremendously grateful for his years of service – and I am awed by his selfless leadership. Make no mistake. Our fight now remains EXACTLY the same. We must do everything we can to prevent another Trump presidency and an authoritarian government. @KamalaHarris can and will win this! I believe in her and I believe in us. Let’s gooooooooooooo!”

Robin Thede

Robin Thede, comedian and creator of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ simply but powerfully declared, “Black Lady President,” in her Instagram post following the news. She added in a subsequent post, “Thank you for your service President @joebiden. We’re ready, @VP.”

Tina Knowles

The matriarch of the Knowles family, expressed her excitement and support for Harris as well. “New, Youthful, Sharp, energy !!!! You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country! Putting personal Ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go #Kamala2024.”

Don Lemon

Don Lemon also chimed in with a supportive message. The journalist posed the question, “What is a Black Job?” Vice President & future President Of These United States” alongside a few selfies with VP Harris.

DL Hughley

Comedian D.L. Hughley shared a heartfelt post reflecting on his evolving perspective of Harris after personal interactions. “I, like a lot of people, had preconceived opinions about @kamalaharris PRIOR to actually meeting her and spending real time with her,” Hughley wrote. “Not all of our conversations were in agreement, but we always ended in respect for each other’s thoughts and opinions. Those meetings not only led to me being able to interview her on the campaign tour, they also changed my perspective on her as a leader. I fully offer my support to @vp @kamalaharris and have full confidence in her ability to lead this country!”

Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes, the prolific creator of ‘Scandal,’ also showed her support, posting on Instagram, “I stood behind her in 2016 when she ran for Senate, I was behind her when she ran as @vp and I continue to stand behind her today. 🇺🇸 @kamalaharris.”

Lee Daniels

Lee Daniels expressed his excitement in a heartfelt video on Instagram. “I can’t believe the President did the right thing by endorsing Kamala. This is historic on so many levels,” the director said. He later added, “We will win. And my mom will see the first Black woman, the first woman as the President of the United States. It’s incredible.”

As the nation braces for what is sure to be a monumental election season, the groundswell of support from these influential figures signals a robust and dynamic campaign ahead for Kamala Harris.

Their endorsements amongst a host of others from across the nation further signifies how this historic move has completely changed the trajectory of the race and re-energized the Democratic party in ways never seen before.

About Post Author