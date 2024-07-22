Trump and RNC chorts make light of Ole Miss incident mocking Black woman like a monkey {Video}

While Donald Trump and his supporters made a lot of clamor about Blacks supporting the disgraced former president for his third bid at the White House during the Republican National Convention, and those Black attendees at the RNC were paraded around for all to see, the GOP members insist that they are not racist, and of course “some of their best friends are Black.”

But that claim doesn’t coincide with the actions of the RNC on the last night of the convention when they screened footage from a pro-Palestinian protest on the campus of the University of Mississippi, or Ole Miss, during which white fraternity members went viral for making monkey noises at a Black woman.

While the footage played, the RNC commentator gleefully praised the display of blatant racism and said it should be celebrated for “giving us some hope there that not all college students have gone woke.”

During the protest on May 1, at Ole Miss, a Black woman could be seen suffering vitriolic verbal attacks from White college students who mockingly called her “Lizzo” and “fat a–” and chanted lock her up urging police officers on the scene to arrest the peaceful counter protestor. As she approaches them, the students begin making monkey noises and imitate the moves of a monkey.

Perhaps as shocking and disturbing as the students’ racist behavior was the reaction of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) and Georgia State Representative Mike Collins, both of whom expressed approval for the students’ behavior and applauded their actions.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves only partially addressed the protest, the portion in which he complimented the students’ behavior. He posted a clip of the students loudly singing the national anthem.

“Warms my heart,” Reeves posted. “I love Mississippi!”

The ‘protests’ at Ole Miss today. Watch with sound. Warms my heart. I love Mississippi! pic.twitter.com/79QEJra2nM — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 2, 2024

Reeves did not publicly acknowledged the racial overtone of the protest or the abusive treatment of the Black woman in the video.

About Post Author