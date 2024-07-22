One Day After 44,000 Black Women Raised $1.5 Million For Kamala Harris, ‘Win With Black Men’ Seeks To Do The Same

Hours after President Joe Biden decided to end his re-election campaign, Black women began to galvanize behind VP Kamala Harris. In a Zoom established by ‘Win With Black Women,” over 44,000 Black women raised over $1.5 million for Harris.

Tonight, “Win With Black Men,” will seek to do the same. The Zoom will be hosted by Roland Martin and the Black Star Network and feature Khalil Thompson, executive director of ‘Win With Black Men”: Bakari Sellers, CNN commentator; Michael Blake, CEO of Kairos Democracy; and Quentin James, president collective pac.

“Women really rallied around our vice president to give support for her and we’re hoping we can match it with tonight’s call,” Thompson told ADW in an exclusive interview. “I know Roland Martin, Michael Blake, Quinton James and Bakari Sellers and others are really joining in to make this call special tonight. We welcome more Black men to come to this table. And today we want to make sure we’re bringing out as many Black men to participate in this process. We not only want you to vote for president, but we want you to vote for a Senator, Congress, for state’s attorney for your mayor, your judges that are on the ballot. We want you to really get engaged in your communities.”

The narrative presented by some mainstream media outlets is that Black men are disengaged with this year’s political process. Thompson wants to debunk that theory.

“I think we have to support our communities and our brothers who are frustrated,” Thompson said. “But there is not one person that has been elected to office that’s a perfect human being, because none of us are. And so making sure that there’s not a litmus test or a purity test that we’re going to hold one particular party to and not hold the other to. I think that is a detriment to us all. It is important that I believe we show up and support Kamala Harris. I think when we make it about one particular person, then each election is just about that person. We are calling for a transformative moment that this election is about our communities and that we are electing people who are going to represent our communities.”

