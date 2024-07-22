Could Barack Obama Become Kamala Harris’ Pick For Vice President? Here’s What You Should Know

The Democratic Party are making adjustments for its future after President Joe Biden decided to not seek re-election. Biden has since endorsed VP Kamala Harris who stands as the front-runner to serve as the presidential nominee.

Harris will pick a Vice Presidential candidate to be her running mate and several prominent names have been mentioned. A short list could include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro; Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear; California Governor Gavin Newsome; and Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

But while several governors will be in the running, the possibility of Barack Obama becoming Harris’ Vice President nominee may not be far-fetched.

Obama will never be able to run for president again because he’s already served two terms. Following Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four terms as president, the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution changed the dynamics of executive power, limiting presidential tenures to two elected terms.

However, the 22nd Amendment only disqualifies a candidate from being elected as president three times, but there’s no language that suggests a former president could not serve as vice president.

According to the 22nd Amendment, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person [who has served more than half a term] shall be elected to the office of the president more than once.”

There are no limitations on how many terms someone may serve as president, only limiting how many times a person can be elected. As a result, Obama could serves as vice president, and become president if Harris is elected and resigns.

But it’s a long shot that Obama would even consider holding another political office. He appears to have enjoyed life outside of the White House since leaving in 2016. In an interview with CBS Mornings in 2023, Obama revealed that leaving the White House helped his marriage to Michelle Obama.

“Let me just say this: It sure helps to be out of the White House and to have a little more time with her,” Obama said during the interview.

