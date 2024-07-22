44,000 Black Women Rally To Raise Over $1 Million For Kamala Harris During Zoom Call Organized By ‘Win With Black Women’

President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, throwing his support behind VP Kamala Harris, and Black women are here for it.

In an extraordinary display of solidarity and political influence, 44,000 Black women gathered virtually on Sunday night, raising over $1 million in just three hours to support Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Zoom event was organized by the #WinWithBlackWomen network, highlighting the significant role Black women have played and continue to play in shaping the landscape of American politics.

#WinWithBlackWomen is an intergenerational and intersectional network of Black women leaders across the United States. The virtual event featured a diverse group of Black female leaders, including politicians, activists, and spiritual figures, all coming together to back Harris’s historic candidacy. The event conveyed a powerful message: Black women are not merely voters; they are pivotal players in the democratic process.

This demonstration of unity comes at a crucial time. As the country confronts issues like racial justice, economic disparity, and the integrity of democracy, the influence of Black women voters is more important than ever.

The success of the event underscores a fact that has long been evident: Black women are the cornerstone of the Democratic Party. The numbers are compelling—94% of Black women supported the Democratic nominee in 2016, and 90% backed the current administration in the last election. This steadfast support has been instrumental in numerous elections, yet it has not always been matched by proportional recognition or representation.

Sunday’s virtual gathering was more than a fundraiser; it was a call for unity, strategic action, and the exercise of political power. Speakers drew inspiration from pioneers like Shirley Chisholm, emphasizing the long journey towards representation and the importance of seizing the current moment.

The event also highlighted the need for intersectional solidarity, with participants from Latino and Asian communities joining in support. This approach to coalition-building is vital in a diverse America, where the challenges facing one group often intersect with those of others.

Yet, with this influence comes responsibility. As Black women assert their political strength, they must also prepare for resistance. The call for a unified front to protect Vice President Kamala Harris from potential attacks underscores the often harsh realities of American politics, especially for women of color in leadership positions.

The remarkable fundraising total of over $1 million in just three hours is more than a financial achievement; it is a powerful statement. It shows that Black women are not only ready to vote but also willing to invest financially in candidates who represent their interests and aspirations.

As the 2024 election approaches, the political engagement of Black women will undoubtedly be a decisive factor. Candidates and political parties would be wise to acknowledge and respect this power, not only during election campaigns but in their ongoing policies and platforms.

People immediately took to X in the wake of the historic event. One user posted, “40,000 people on the Win With Black Women call after Biden steps aside and endorsed VP Harris for the nomination. Wild.”

Another one posted, “Something mainstream media won’t report: There was a Zoom tonight for Black women organizing for Kamala Harris. The call had a max of 1000 people. They hit it immediately, and got a hold of the Zoom CEO to help. 40,000 people joined. For over 4 hours. Trump is soooo screwed.”

The #WinWithBlackWomen event has set a new benchmark for grassroots organizing and fundraising. It illustrates how communities can mobilize, using technology and a shared purpose to amplify their voices and exert their influence.

In the end, this movement is not just about one candidate or one election. It is about the ongoing fight for true representation as American democracy is on the line.

In the coming days and weeks, we’ll see if VP Kamala Harris has enough support to secure the Democratic nomination.

