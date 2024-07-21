Kamala Harris Endorsed By President Biden, The Clintons, Congressional Black Caucus

VP Kamala Harris has been endorsed by several key figures in the Democratic Party. On the day President Joe Biden announced that he will no longer seek re-election, Harris picked up key endorsements.

In his most recent statement, Biden said, “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.”

The Clintons also released a statement praising Biden and supporting Harris. “We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her…now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends on it.” the Clintons said.

The Congressional Black Caucus also released a statement in full support of Harris.

Harris accepted Biden’s endorsement.

“I am honored to have the president’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said in a statement. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead.”

