Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Has Passed At 74

Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Steven Horsford (NV-04) and members of the Congressional Black Caucus, also issued a statement.

“It is with the deepest sadness that the Congressional Black Caucus has learned of the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Representative Sheila Jackson Lee. We are holding her husband, Dr. Elwyn Lee, her two children Jason and Erica, and the entire Lee family in our hearts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.

“Representative Jackson Lee was a titan and stalwart member of Congress who served the Houston area and our country honorably for nearly 30 years in the U.S. Congress. From the Houston City Council to the U.S Congress, Congresswoman Jackson Lee was a fierce advocate for social and economic justice, national and homeland security, energy independence, and children and working families.

“A former CBC Whip and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Congresswoman Jackson Lee was a devoted and active member of our Caucus who championed many causes including racial equity and improving policing and community safety in America – most recently reintroducing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in May 2024.

“Representative Jackson Lee leaves her mark on the Congress as a former chair and first female ranking member of the Judiciary Subcommittee for Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security, and as a senior member of the House Committees on the Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget. During her tenure, she led many important legislative initiatives – authoring the Violence Against Women’s Act and the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act and introducing the Juvenile Accountability Block Grant Reauthorization, the Bullying Prevention and Intervention Act, and the Federal Prison Bureau Nonviolent Offender Relief Act.

“Congresswoman Jackson Lee was a patriot and a fighter to the very end. Words cannot express the sense of loss our Caucus feels for our beloved friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”