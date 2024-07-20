Morehouse School Of Medicine’s Satcher Health Leadership Institute Honors Black Women In Ongoing Battle For HIV/AIDS Education

The Satcher Health Leadership Institute (SHLI) at Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) and the Southern AIDS Coalition successfully co-hosted the first-ever “Walk in Her Shoes” Mother-Daughter event on Tuesday, July 16 on the MSM campus. The event featured powerful discussions from stakeholders, policymakers, and healthcare experts, who highlighted the enduring strength and courage of Black women as they navigate decades-long challenges in accessing equitable HIV/AIDS testing, treatment, ongoing care, and data equity.

“‘Walk in Her Shoes’ is a transformative event that honors, amplifies, and supports Black women,” said Dr. Maisha Standifer, SHLI director of population health. “At MSM, we’re advancing health equity through education, with research, and in the communities we serve so that we can decrease HIV cases. Although an HIV diagnosis today is a manageable chronic condition, prevention through education, prophylactics, and awareness remains crucial. Events like this allow us to provide support and ultimately save lives.”

A highlight of the evening was the insightful panel discussion moderated by Dr. Rhonda Conerly Holliday. The panel featured distinguished obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Tosha Roberts, HIV advocates Beautifull Devynne and Masonia Traylor, and mother-daughter duo Missy Vicks and Kayla Quimbley. Other notable guests included Dr. Jasmine Clark, Georgia’s House District 108 State Representative, Dr. Sandra Harris-Hooker, SHLI interim director and MSM Senior Vice President for External Affairs and Innovation, and spoken word artist Grace Waters.

The “Walk in Her Shoes” event is a key component of Morehouse School of Medicine SHLI’s Georgia Thrives campaign and End the Epidemic Initiative (EHE), funded by Gilead Sciences. EHE examines the health equity implications of health systems, policy, and data gaps for people living with HIV. To access data about Black women living with HIV in Georgia and the United States, log onto the Health Equity Tracker at HealthEquityTracker.org.

