Keisha Lance Bottoms, 1,400 Black Women Sign Letter In Support Of President Biden, VP Harris

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is one of 1,400 Black women in the Democratic Party who have shown support for President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris through a recent letter.

Following a lackluster debate against Donald Trump, Biden has faced criticism from members of his own party who are seeking to convince him to step aside. Rep. Adam Schiff has called for Biden to step down, while Nancy Pelosi an Chuck Schumer have reportedly pressured Biden to step down.

However, Bottoms, Carol Moseley Braun, Melanie Campbell and other powerful Black women in the Democratic Party are supporting Biden and Harris.

“We, the undersigned Black women leaders and allies, are writing to share our deep concern and dismay at the lack of unity being displayed by some of our elected democrats and Democratic Party leadership, who are not standing firmly and resolutely for the re-election of President Joseph Biden and his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris,” the letter states. “During the primary election process held across the country earlier this year, 14 million Americans cast ballots for President Biden and Vice President Harris. They are the duly elected democratic party nominees for the 2024 Presidential election.”

In the letter, there’s a rejection of the notion that Biden or Harris should step aside.

“We reject all efforts to disregard this fact or to circumvent the will of millions of voters who participated in a democratic process The primaries held earlier this year were the appropriate time to challenge candidates for the nomination and press arguments about qualifications. The suggestion that any candidate who won their primary should simply step aside because victory appears difficult at the moment is disrespectful to the voters, unjust and undemocratic. The Biden-Harris Administration is running on a solid record of historic legislative accomplishments and a commitment to finish their agenda to improve the lives of all Americans, protect our rights, freedoms and democracy,” the letter states.

The letter reveals how the power of Black women voters is also a key to the election.

“History also reflects that Black women are the most reliable voting Bloc for democrats,” the letter states. “When black women vote in record numbers, democrats win The White House, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governorships, state legislatures, mayors’ races and other local races across the nation. When black women lead, organize, mobilize, encourage and influence our families, spouses, partners, nieces, nephews and neighbors to own their power and vote, democrats win. Now is the time for the Democratic Party to stop the attacks against their own presidential nominee that ‘we the people’ voted for and focus on defeating the real threat to our democracy and that is Donald Trump.”

