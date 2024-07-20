Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Dies Following Battle with Cancer

Beloved Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, died at the age of 74 on July 19. Jackson Lee’s family released a statement on her passing. Jackson Lee succumbed to pancreatic cancer.

“A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as ‘Congresswoman’ by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years,” the statement said. “A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children.”

“Her legislative victories impacted millions, from establishing the Juneteenth Federal Holiday to reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act,” the statement continued. “However, she impacted us most as our beloved wife, sister, mother, and Bebe (grandmother). She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice, and democracy.”

In June 2024, Jackson Lee announced that she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. At that time, Jackson Lee said that the road ahead would “not be easy” and she had “faith that God will strengthen me.”

