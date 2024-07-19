Wendell Scott, former Atlanta Daily World Executive Dies at 81

Wendell Scott, former VP of Atlanta Daily World, Dies at 81. Wendell Southall Scott passed on July 6, following complications from a stroke a week earlier. He was 81 years old.

Wendell was born on Dec. 15, 1942, in Atlanta, Georgia. to the late Emel Julius Scott, Sr. and Annie Laurie Scott. He loved and cherished his siblings, an older brother, Emel Jr., who preceded him in death, and a younger sister, Ann, who is named after their mother.

His celebration of life will be held on Friday at 2 pm at the Willie Watkins Funeral Home in the West End. Wendell attended Oglethorpe Elementary, E. R. Carter Elementary School, and Booker T. Washington High School. He completed his high school education in 1960 at Palmer Memorial Institute, a private school in Sedalia, North Carolina. Following his graduation from Palmer, Wendell enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he received various assignments and special duties with the military police, leading to his honorary discharge in the mid-sixties. Following his military service he joined his family’s historic and legendary newspaper publishing business, known to be the first Black-owned daily newspaper in the country, founded in 1928 by his uncle, W. A. Scott, II. At the Atlanta Daily World, he continued to exhibit his strong desire and interest in rendering his acquired skills, strength, and talents, particularly photography, to serve the newspaper and the larger community.

With his camera, he covered the Atlanta Falcons and major events in the city, including the attendance by President Barrack Obama as the speaker for the Morehouse College graduation in 2013. He was elected to the ADW family board of directors in 1997 when his cousin M. Alexis Scott joined the family newspaper. She named him vice president of operations after she succeeded CA Scott as publisher.

“Wendell was a great support for me, especially when I first joined the paper,” Alexis Scott said. “He loved the ADW and he loved being a part of the Scott Family.”

He was married to Delois Riggins Scott, who preceded Wendell in death. Together they had one son Brent McAllister Scott, whom he loved and adored. “He was proud of him and his daughter Jannifer Jones, who came with Wendell’s marriage to Delois,” Alexis Scott said.

He adored his family, cousins, and shared numerous events and occasions with them no matter the blessing, or losses and griefs. He was there offering to strengthen and encourage everyone as needed. He loved all, unconditionally, and met no strangers. His affinity for photography led to his home-life becoming a museum for countless pictures and memories of treasured people, occasions, and events.

His leisure time included listening to “Oldies but Goodies,” especially the “Temptations.”

“He also loved William Powell in his role as ‘The Thin Man,’ Wendell’s cousin Alexis Scott said. “He never failed to call to let me know when one of the ‘Thin Man’ series would be on the Turner Classic Movie Channel.”

He leaves to cherish his loving memories his son Brent, daughter Jann, sister Ann (Charles) Harris, and a host of cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the APEX Museum on Auburn Avenue

