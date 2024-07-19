‘Reinvention: Tales of Downtown Atlanta’ To Be Held Tonight At Georgia State University

Part podcast, exhibit and old-school mix-tape, “Tales of Downtown Atlanta” will take place tonight at Georgia State University’s Creative Media Industries Institute.

Produced by Sundiata Rush and Arts Entertainment Atlanta, “Tales of Downtown Atlanta” is a compilation of short stories written, voiced and visually amplified by notable Atlantans that pay tribute to downtown Atlanta.

Performances include A.R. Shaw’s “One Night on Auburn Ave.” with performance by Theresa Davis and art byJose Awo; Karen Ceesay shares passages from “Where Peachtree Meets Sweet Auburn – A Saga of Race and Family”; comedy performance by Carter Deems; “Future Woodruff” by Mark Kendall, voiced by Rohit Malhotra and art: by Dan Flores; Hannah Palmer’s “Department of Urban Springs”; “Traveling by Train Back in Time to the Downtown Atlanta of My Youth,” by Maria Saporta, voiced by Lauri Stallings, and art by John Nelson; “Atlanta Rising: The Invention of An International City, 1946-1996″ by Greg Levine; “Buttermilk” by Jon Goode, voiced by Jon Goode, and art: Vivian McDuffie.

