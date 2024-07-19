Old Or Sick, It’s Obvious President Biden Can Defeat Trump Following Rambling RNC Speech

The Democratic Party are divided over the future of President Joe Biden. However, it all appears to be an overreaction after Donald Trump proved his incompetence at the Republican National Convention.

On the final night of the RNC, Trump had the opportunity to solidify his candidacy. Following a failed assassination attempt, Trump was able to garner sympathy from much of the nation. He also had an edge due to the Democrats bickering over whether Biden should step down due to old age. A resounding speech from Trump would’ve sent the Democrats into chaos.

But Trump gave Biden and the Dems hope. Following his rambling RNC speech, it’s obvious that the Biden Administration can defeat Trump in November.

Trump began the speech sharing what occurred on the day of the attempted assassination. Reading from a teleprompter, Trump appeared to have a change of tone from previous speeches. But about 25 minutes into the speech, Trump ditched the teleprompter and went on a rant that lasted for over 90 minutes. It now stands as the longest speech in the history of presidential conventions.

Trump’s rant included more hyperbole of illegal immigrants taking jobs from Black and Hispanic people. The racist assumption by Trump is that “Black jobs” are low-level occupations.

Trump spoke about the charges he’s faced for election interference, blasting the prosecutors who seek to hold him accountable for his actions. He claimed, again, that the 2020 election was stolen, although it has been proven on multiple occupations that Biden won the election. He also made a ridiculous mention about Hannibal Lecter, a fictitious character who was a cannibal. And he called Nancy Pelosi “crazy.”

For those who thought that a near-death experience would change Trump, he proved that it’s unlikely that he will ever become anything other than what he’s always been.

Trump failed in every way possible during his RNC speech. It’s now up to the Democrats to not dismiss a sitting president who can defeat a bewildered Trump in November.

