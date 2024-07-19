Major Airlines, Banks, Health Services Impacted By Outages Following Microsoft Windows Update

Businesses and health services have been impacted by a global outages. Airlines, banks, TV networks, and health services that depend on Microsoft 360 apps were disturbed following a software update.

The outages reportedly started at 1 a.m. EST and stems from a software update for Microsoft Windows operating systems issued by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

Delta, United and American Airlines have all cancelled flights. Overall, more than 1,200 flights have been cancelled.

And banks in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Britain have been affected as well.

Microsoft issued a statement saying, “The underlying cause has been fixed, however, residual impact is continuing to affect some Microsoft 365 apps and services. We’re conducting additional mitigations to provide relief. More details can be found within the admin center under MO821132…We’re continuing to apply mitigation actions to provide relief from the residual impact affecting the remaining impacted Microsoft 365 apps and services. Our telemetry is indicating that the remaining impacted scenarios are progressing towards a full recovery and we’re closely monitoring to ensure this progress continues.”

