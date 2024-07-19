Justice40 DOE Architect Shalanda Baker Set to Speak at RECESS24

The RECESS24: National Black and Brown Clean Energy Conference is pleased to announce that Shalanda H. Baker, a distinguished expert in energy justice and equity, will be a featured speaker at this year’s event. Baker recently served as the Senate-confirmed Director of the Office of Energy Justice and Equity at the U.S. Department of Energy, where she was also the Advisor on Equity to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

Prior to her pivotal role in the Department of Energy, Baker was a Professor of Law, Public Policy, and Urban Affairs at Northeastern University. With over a decade of research focused on the equity dimensions of the global energy transition from fossil fuels to cleaner resources, she is a leading voice in renewable energy law, energy justice, and policy. Baker has authored numerous articles, book chapters, and essays on these critical topics, making substantial contributions to the field.

As the co-founder and former co-director of the Initiative for Energy Justice, Baker has dedicated her career to supporting communities on the frontlines of climate change. Her influential book, “Revolutionary Power: An Activist’s Guide to the Energy Transition,” champions the notion that energy policy should be the next frontier in the fight for civil rights.

At the Department of Energy, Baker was the architect of the equity and justice framework, including the landmark Justice40 initiative, ensuring that energy justice remains a cornerstone of the clean energy transition.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from Shalanda Baker and other prominent figures in the clean energy sector at RECESS24. Register now to take advantage of the Early Bird Rates of $495, available until August 5th. After this date, registration will increase to $695. To secure your spot, visit https://www.therecessconference.com/register .

