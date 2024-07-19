Exclusive: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Stars Rasheeda And Bambi Give The Inside Scoop On Upcoming Season

MTV’s iconic “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” is set to make a grand return on July 23. Known for its riveting behind-the-scenes look at the lives and careers of some of Atlanta’s most dynamic personalities, this season promises to deliver even more drama, music, and personal growth.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc, ZellSwag, and newcomers Lil Zane and his wife Ashley, viewers can expect a season filled with unexpected twists and heartfelt moments.

This season, the cast is going back to their roots by focusing on their craft and collaborating on the first-ever Love & Hip Hop cast album. Fans can look forward to new music from Spice, Rasheeda, Amy Luciani, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, and more as they work together to produce a group album, all while juggling personal endeavors with family, career, and relationships.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Rasheeda shared her excitement about the project: “Fans should be ready to expect some fun, you know, some of us getting back in the studio, some of us who ain’t rappers getting on the track. We all have different songs to the same track. I think people will enjoy it.”

As Rasheeda and her husband, Kirk Frost, continue to make waves in the fashion industry, Rasheeda remains focused on expanding her fashion brand, Pressed, despite facing some challenges. “It’s a lot going on with Pressed and Pressed online. We’re pushing our signature collections and planning another fashion show this year,” she said. Balancing her fashion endeavors with her music career, Rasheeda says learning how to pivot is one of the most crucial aspects of running a small business in a rapidly changing industry.

For Bambi, this season is all about new beginnings. Moving on from her relationship with Scrappy and dating someone new, she is also reevaluating her friendships. “New beginnings for me is just to take some steps back and regroup in everything that I’m doing, even when it comes to my businesses and scheduling things for my children. It’s really about creating a whole new life,” Bambi said.

Both Rasheeda and Bambi have faced their fair share of drama on the show. Rasheeda shared her approach: “I’m not gonna let no drama stand in the way of my bag and everything I got going on.” Bambi, reflecting on her experiences, added, “I learned a lot about friendships going through one of the toughest times of my life, which was a divorce. Now, I’m definitely reevaluating relationships based on my new perspective.”

As the new season unfolds, both Rasheeda and Bambi hope that viewers will gain a deeper understanding of their journeys. “I think people will get from my story that as much as you may want things a certain way, when life happens, you have to know when to hold them and when to fold,” Rasheeda shared. Bambi echoed this sentiment, expressing hope that fans will offer more understanding and less judgment.

With the perfect dose of music, fashion, personal growth, and drama, this season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is poised to be one of the most captivating yet. As the cast navigates their careers and personal lives, viewers will be treated to a raw and unfiltered look at their challenges and triumphs.

