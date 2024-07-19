Borrowers Fear Student Loan Payments Could Double In Some States, Fate Now Falls In The Hands Of SCOTUS

The future of student loan payments hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court is set to decide whether these payments will double for borrowers in some states.

This decision comes after the Biden administration’s efforts to provide relief through its Saving On A Valuable Education (SAVE) plan faced legal challenges from Republican-led states. The outcome of this case could significantly impact millions of student loan borrowers across the country.

The SAVE plan, launched in the fall of 2023, was designed to ease the burden of student loan repayments. It included provisions for lower payments, measures to curb runaway interest accrual, and multiple pathways to achieve student loan forgiveness.

For undergraduate borrowers, SAVE offered the promise of cutting their payments in half. However, this plan now faces serious threats due to legal challenges from GOP-led states, particularly Missouri and Kansas.

Missouri’s legal challenge has led to a preliminary injunction upheld by a federal judge. The argument from Missouri is that the “generous debt cancellation features” of the SAVE program exceed what Congress had authorized when establishing Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plans. This preliminary injunction means that the program is temporarily blocked while litigation is ongoing, suggesting a strong possibility that the challenge might succeed.

On the other hand, Kansas has also filed a legal challenge, resulting in an injunction that blocked the reduced payments scheduled to start on July 1. While the SAVE program’s forgiveness avenues remain intact, the blockage of reduced payments has left many borrowers in a state of uncertainty. Those who were expecting significant reductions in their monthly payments are now facing the possibility of those payments doubling.

The Biden administration has vowed to fight these legal challenges. An emergency stay issued by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily allowed the SAVE plan’s lower payments to continue despite the Kansas injunction. However, this victory was short-lived as state courts in Alaska, Texas, and South Carolina appealed the 10th Circuit’s ruling, claiming the stay was improper.

In Missouri, the Biden administration is seeking clarity on whether the injunction blocks all student loan forgiveness under the SAVE plan or just the early forgiveness feature. Early forgiveness is a key element of the SAVE plan, aiming to wipe out a borrower’s student loan debt in under ten years, much sooner than the traditional 20 or 25-year repayment plans.

Now, both the Missouri and Kansas cases are expected to make their way to the Supreme Court. Lawmakers predict the Missouri case will be appealed by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Kansas case’s emergency appeal of the 10th Circuit’s stay is anticipated to be addressed before the end of July.

A responsive brief from the Biden administration is scheduled for July 18, which will provide more insight into navigating these legal challenges and the potential outcomes for borrowers.

The Supreme Court’s decision will have far-reaching implications for student loan borrowers. If the court sides with the challengers, those currently benefiting from the SAVE plan could see their payments double, exacerbating financial strain. On the other hand, if the court upholds the SAVE plan, it will provide much-needed relief and a clearer path to financial stability for countless borrowers.

Although some Republican states are firing back at student loan relief for borrowers, Biden is remaining steadfast in his mission. The Biden administration recently announced the cancellation of an additional $1.2 billion in student loans for public service workers. This was revealed by the Education Department on Thursday. The changes were made to the existing Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

“These 35,000 borrowers approved for forgiveness today are public service workers — teachers, nurses, law enforcement officials, and first responders who have dedicated their lives to strengthening their communities, and because of the fixes we made to Public Service Loan Forgiveness, they will now have more breathing room to support themselves and their families,” President Biden said in a statement.

As the nation awaits the Supreme Court’s decision, one question comes to mind: Will this set a precedent for other states to follow? Regardless, one thing is for sure, the future of student loan payments remains shaky in America.

This outcome will determine whether the Biden administration’s SAVE plan can continue to offer relief or if millions of borrowers will face increased financial burdens. The stakes are high, and the resolution of this legal battle will definitely shape the financial futures of many Americans.

