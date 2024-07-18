Outrage Over Racially Charged Assault That Left A Black Girl With A Broken Nose Prompts School District To Finally Address Racism

A Kansas City school district is taking one step forward in addressing racism within its schools. They have amended its student code of conduct to include specific disciplinary measures for the use of hate speech.

This change follows a violent altercation at Shawnee Mission East High School, where a white sophomore attacked a Black 15-year-old girl after hurling racial slurs at her. The incident, which drew national attention, highlighted long standing issues of racial intolerance and inadequate administrative response within the school.

The altercation, captured on video, showed the white student verbally abusing the Black girl with racial epithets before physically assaulting her and breaking her nose. The aggressor was charged with felony aggravated battery, to which he pleaded guilty in May, and was subsequently sentenced to 18 months in juvenile detention in June.

The incident caused an uproar among the student body and surrounding community of the Kansas City school district, many of whom argued that the fight was symptomatic of a broader culture of racism at the school.

Community members and students asserted that the Black girl had been subjected to a hate crime. They noted that the confrontation began when she challenged two white female students who had been using racial slurs and calling Black people “slaves.” The perceived lack of adequate response from school administrators fueled protests and demands for policy changes to ensure student safety and equality.

In response to these demands, students began organizing protests last November, hosting roundtable sessions and focus groups to discuss necessary corrective actions. Their persistent efforts were finally fruitful this summer.

In June, the Shawnee Mission school board unanimously voted to update the district’s student handbook, explicitly outlining punishments for racist slurs and derogatory speech.

The revised student handbook now categorizes “jokes, slurs, and other derogatory or demeaning comments” as “significant disrespect.” The disciplinary actions for first offenses range from a student conference, detention, an apology, restitution, or a follow-up record of student commitment. First-time offenders may also face out-of-school suspension under parental supervision for one to ten days. Repeated or more severe offenses will result in penalties ranging from short-term suspension to expulsion for up to one calendar year.

“This additional language provides explicit recognition and an opportunity to address and communicate and educate as our students and families come back to us in the fall on what is appropriate versus what is inappropriate in our schools,” Christy Ziegler, District Chief of Student Services said.

The school board has also broadened disciplinary measures for “discrimination and harassment.” First offenses under this category will lead to temporary removal from class or a short-term suspension. More severe or repeated offenses will incur penalties ranging from short-term suspension to expulsion. These measures are part of a strategic five-year plan aimed at fostering a more culturally inclusive environment within the school district.

Ziegler stated: “While expectations are high, we know we will need to support our students through teachable moments, through educating, coaching, counseling, and collaborating.

She added: “We are committed to making sure our schools are places where each person is treated with dignity and respect and feels a sense of belonging.”

The amendments to the student code of conduct are a critical step towards ensuring that Shawnee Mission schools are safer and more inclusive environments. It’s just unfortunate it took a Black student’s nose being broken in order for change to come in the process.

