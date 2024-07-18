Exclusive: How Amerigroup Georgia Prepares Students With Annual Back-To-School Bash

In a spectacular display of community spirit and support, Amerigroup Georgia hosted its annual Back-to-School Bash for Cobb County families at the Riverside Epicenter.

The event, which filled the gym, was a resounding success, bringing together children and families in an atmosphere brimming with anticipation and joy.

As families streamed into the Epicenter, the excitement was palpable. Children eagerly moved from table to table, collecting essential school supplies and backpacks, their faces lighting up with each new item. The event also featured a variety of engaging activities, including rock climbing, bowling, and arcade games, available at no cost or reduced prices. These activities added an extra layer of fun, making the day memorable for all attendees.

The supplies, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, ensured that every child walked away with the tools needed for a successful school year. Amerigroup staff were on hand to provide information and assistance with Medicaid renewals, helping attendees manage and maintain their health coverage.

Maria Henriquez, Director of Marketing for Amerigroup Georgia, emphasized the importance of the transformative event. “For years, we’ve hosted Back-to-School Bashes in Cobb County and communities across the state. At Amerigroup, we’re committed to supporting the whole health of our communities. Education and health are closely connected, making these events not just fun, but also important.”

Henriquez continued: “By equipping families with essential resources and support, we are preparing them for a successful school year ahead. This foundation not only boosts kids’ self-confidence, but contributes to healthier, happier lives by reinforcing the crucial link between education and overall health.”

Parents showed their heartfelt appreciation, highlighting its impact on their families. Ashley Roye, a parent who has been attending the Back-to-School Bash for four years, shared her experience: “This has been very impactful for the children because it’s really preparing them, it gets them ready and motivated. Especially with the resources outside, it lets them know that there are people out there that are encouraging them ahead of the school year,” Ashley Roye said.

Reflecting on the day Roye added: “Today was very successful and informative. It’s wonderful to see the community come together like this.”

Overall, this year’s Back-to-School Bash at the Riverside Epicenter was a testament to Amerigroup’s continued dedication to fostering a supportive community environment.

By providing essential school supplies, engaging activities, and health resources, Amerigroup Georgia continues to make a positive impact on the lives of families across the state.

