Amber Rose, Joy Reid Clash Online Over Pro-Trump Speech And Social Media Brought The Receipts

The intense online exchange between Amber Rose and MSNBC correspondent Joy Reid has garnered quite the attention over the past few days, drawing in opinions from all corners of the internet.

On Monday, Amber Rose, widely known for dating rappers Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage and advocacy work with the Slut Walk, surprised many by speaking at the Republican National Convention.

Rose attributed her sudden shift in views on Trump to her father’s influence, declaring that Trump and his supporters are inclusive of all races and sexual orientations. “And that’s when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong,” she proclaimed during her speech.

Joy Reid, however, was not convinced.

On her MSNBC show, Reid questioned the Republican Party’s decision to even feature Rose in the first place. “She’s a racially ambiguous—I don’t wanna say she’s Black because she has said she’s not,” Reid remarked, referencing Rose’s high-profile relationship with Kanye West and her cultural ties to the Black community despite her biracial identity.

Reid continued, “And to say that this is the person who is the endorser of Donald Trump, who you should trust when she won’t even claim the culture that brought her to the table. I’m dubious that this will work. I don’t know anyone who takes their political cues from Amber Rose. But just in case you do, you might want to consider doing your own research because she might not have done it thoroughly.”

Amber Rose quickly responded on her X account, directing a pointed message at Reid. “Hi @JoyAnnReid I’ve never said I wasn’t black I said I identify as biracial. I’m not going to invalid [sic] my white father to make you feel more comfortable. Stop being a race baiter ur president does enough race baiting for all of us.”

The post, however, was later deleted after internet sleuths uncovered a 2015 interview with Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” where Rose explicitly stated, “I do not consider myself a Black woman. Absolutely not.”

Despite the backlash, Rose remains committed to her support for the Republican Presidential Candidate. Recently, she participated in a pro-Trump rap video titled “Trump Trump Baby.” It featured Florida rapper Forgiato Blow and sampled Vanilla Ice’s hit song “Ice Ice Baby.” The video, which premiered on Billboard earlier this month, showcases how Rose is further solidifying her alignment with the right and pledging her allegiance to the MAGA movement.

Rose’s speech at the Republican National Convention, where she boldly declared, “MAGAs are her people,” has drawn significant criticism from various factions within the Republican Party and beyond.

Her alignment with Trump’s supporters has sparked a broader discussion about political endorsements, racial identity, and the role of public figures in shaping political discourse.

As the online exchange between Amber Rose and Joy Reid continues to simmer, one thing is certain: the broader conversation about race, politics, and identity in America has some deep-seated issues.

