Why Fani Willis Faces Uphill Battles In RICO Cases Involving Trump, Young Thug

Fani Willis became a national figure soon after being elected as Fulton County District Attorney. Once assuming office on Jan. 1, 2021, Willis made a point to go after any person who allegedly committed crime in Fulton County, regardless of status.

She soon found herself in the midst of two of the biggest cases in American history.

Former President Donald Trump and prolific Atlanta rapper Young Thug were both charged, in separate cases, under the Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization statute, also known as the RICO.

In an interview that took place during the summer of 2023, Willis shared with me that she’s willing to go after any person, big or small, who commits crime in Fulton County.

“It’s going to be a historic year,” Willis shared. “It’s certainly we have more history to come. We’re gonna continue to do great things because I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, no one is above the law. And so we are making sure through our efforts that we are making sure that our community has its dignity, but we also want to prosecute those that choose to come to this county and commit crimes.”

In May of 2022, Willis shocked the entertainment world by arresting Young Thug, Gunna (who would be released in December 2022) and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were all charged under the RICO for multiple crimes that included robbery and murder.

On Aug. 14, Fulton County District Attorney Willis announced the indictment of Trump and 18 other co-defendants in connection to the 2020 election probe.

Both cases were considered strong in Willis’ favor as she was able to gain multiple key witnesses and plea deals from defendants.

However, technicalities in both cases have created havoc for Willis.

In the Trump case, Willis was accused of having an improper relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Trump lawyers claimed that Willis benefited financially from the relationship with Wade, but there was not enough evidence to prove that it occurred.

But the damage was done. Trump and his co-defendants were able to stall the trial for months, and the Georgia Court of Appeals paused the election interference case indefinitely. On June 5, the Georgia Court of Appeals ordered a pause in the case until a ruling is determined if Willis can remain on the case.

With the Young Thug, YSL trial, Willis faces another major hurdle after Judge Ural Glanville was recused from the trial. Glanville’s mistake was holding an ex-parté meeting with a witness and prosecutors without ensuring members of the defense team was in the room.

The YSL trial is on hold after Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram was announced as Glanville’s replacement. Ingram could call a mistrial, forcing Willis and her team to pick a new jury and start from scratch.

Both cases featuring Trump and Young Thug catapulted Willis into the national spotlight. But in a matter of months, both cases are on the verge of falling a part.

About Post Author