The Carr Report: ‘Get Up, Get Out, and Get Something!’

The year was 1994. I was a college student, two years removed from high school. I was driven to change my circumstances. However, I lacked direction and guidance on how to do it.

It was this same year that one of my favorite songs of all time was released. The song was “Git up, Git out” by OutKast, featuring Goodie Mob. This song resonated with me. It became my anthem. To this day, I continue to quote lyrics from this song. One of my favorite lyrics of this song happens to be the song’s opener. Sing along with me:

“You need to git up, git out and git something…

Don’t let the days of your life pass by…

“You need to git up, git out and git something….

Don’t spend all your time trying to get high….

You need git up, git out and git something….

How will you make it if you never even try….

You need to git up, git out and git something…

‘Cause you and I got to do for you and I…”

This song was something I could relate to. It painted a picture consistent with the realities of my life and circumstances growing up in an impoverished community in the inner city. For me, this song served as both inspiration and motivation. I got up, got out and did something with my life. The unfortunate reality as I observe our young men and women growing up in the inner cities, things still look grim for the majority. It seems to me that many just want to sit around and get high all day. They often lack ambition and drive. They often lack hope and confidence in their ability to create a better life for themselves. They often don’t possess that “get up and go make something happen” mentality.

Perhaps the lyrics of this song will inspire them like it inspired me. This song serves as a blueprint as the mindshift change that needs to happen to go from hopeless to hopeful.

I encourage you to listen to the song in its entirety. If you know of a young person who can be inspired by this song, I encourage you to have them listen to the song and read this article. Below I’m going to breakdown lyrics and message within this song:

Motivation and Action:

The song “Get Up, Get Out, and Get Something” serves as a powerful anthem for personal motivation and proactive behavior. The repeated refrain,

“You need to get up, get out, and get something,” underscores the necessity of taking action in life rather than passively letting opportunities pass by. This message is a call to listeners to seize control of their destinies and actively pursue their goals.

Struggles and Challenges:

The lyrics poignantly reflect personal struggles, including feelings of disappointment, a lack of direction, and the temptations of negative behaviors. The candid acknowledgment of past mistakes and the difficulty in overcoming them resonates deeply, offering a relatable narrative for anyone facing similar challenges. This theme highlights the universal nature of personal battles and the effort required to move past them.

Societal and Economic Pressures:

The song critiques the limited and often demeaning job opportunities available, which can lead to frustration and a sense of hopelessness. The narrator expresses disdain for menial jobs and the struggle to find meaningful employment, shedding light on the broader societal and economic pressures that many people face. This critique is a reflection on the systemic issues that contribute to economic disparity and job dissatisfaction.

Influence of Environment:

The song also delves into the impact of one’s environment and upbringing. It discusses the negative influences from family members and peers that shapes early behavior and attitudes. This theme emphasizes the significant role that the environment plays in shaping individuals’ choices and perspectives, and the challenges of overcoming these ingrained influences.

Personal Growth and Responsibility:

Despite these challenges, the song emphasizes the importance of personal responsibility and growth. The rapper recognizes the need to rise above their circumstances and make better choices for a more positive future. This message is one of empowerment, encouraging listeners to take responsibility for their actions and strive for continuous improvement.

Economic Realities:

The harsh economic realities faced by many are also addressed in the lyrics. The song touches on the temptation to engage in illegal activities, such as drug smuggling, due to financial desperation. This theme highlights the difficult decisions that individuals may feel compelled to make when faced with economic hardship and the importance of finding legitimate ways to improve one’s financial situation.

Education and Awareness:

Reflecting on the importance of education, the rapper regrets not taking school seriously and acknowledges the long-term impact of those choices. This theme serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of neglecting education and underscores the value of learning and self-improvement.

Community and Support:

The song highlights the importance of community and mutual support, suggesting that collective effort is necessary for both individual and communal success. It promotes the idea that working together and supporting one another can lead to better outcomes for everyone involved.

Main takeaways:

-Refrain: “You need to get up, get out, and get something. Don’t let the days of your life pass by.”

Personal Struggle: “I don’t recall ever graduating at all. Sometimes I feel I’m just a disappointment to y’all.”

Economic Pressure:

“Sick of taking trash out of toilet bowl cleaning. But I’m also sick and tired of struggling.”

Influence of Environment: “I used to hang out with my daddy’s brothers. I called them my uncles. They taught me how to smoke herb.”

Responsibility and Growth: “I know the Lord ain’t brought me this far so he can drop me off here.”

Education: “Never smelled the aroma of a diploma. But I write the deepest rhymes.”

Community: “Cause you and I got to do for you and I.”

“You need to get out, get out, cut that nonsense out, aren’t you sick and tired of having to do without???”

“Get Up, Get Out, and Get Something” is a compelling call to action, urging listeners to take control of their lives, overcome obstacles, and strive for a better future. The song acknowledges the difficulties and negative influences that can hinder progress but ultimately promotes personal responsibility, education, and community support as pathways to success.

(Damon Carr, Money Coach can be reached @ 412-216-1013 or visit his website @ damonmoneycoach.com)

