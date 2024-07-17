Judge Shukura Ingram Takes Over Young Thug, YSL Trial: Here’s What You Should Know

Judge Shukura Ingram will know preside over the publicized Young Thug, YSL RICO trial. This comes after Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause granted motions filed by Young Thug and co-defendant Deamonte Kendrick to recuse Judge Ural Glanville from the trial.

The motion to have Glanville removed from the trial came from Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel who spoke out on June 10 after an ex-parte meeting between the judge, prosecutor and a witness.

In her ruling, Judge Krause wrote, “It is worth noting that this Court agrees generally with Judge Glanville’s assessment of the propriety of the ex parte meeting…his Court has no doubt that Judge Glanville can and would continue presiding fairly over this matter if the recusal motions were denied,8 but the ‘necessity of preserving the public’s confidence in the judicial system’ weighs in favor of excusing Judge Glanville from further handling of this case.”

Ingram will now takeover the case. Here’s what you should know:

Ingram’s Background:

Ingram attended Clark Atlanta University for undergrad and obtained her Juris Doctor from Georgia State University. She served as a magistrate court judge from 2015 to 2018. And in 2018, she became a Superior Court Judge. She also led the Gate City Bar Association, the oldest Black bar association in Georgia, as president.

Ingram Presided Over Another Case Involving A Rapper:

In 2022, Ingram served as judge in a case involving aspiring rapper Jerome Blake who was killed at an Atlanta studio. Ingram sentenced the defendant, Sheldon Dooley, to 45 years in prison.

Ingram Has A Heavy Caseload:

The Fulton County Courthouse continues to suffer from a backlog following COVID-19. Ingram has a heavy workload with 189 pending criminal cases and 244 civil cases.

The future of the YSL trial remains in question. Ingram could pick up where Glanville left off, or she could call a mistrial. By calling a mistrial, the prosecution team would have to start from scratch and pick a new jury.

The longest trial in Georgia history continues with no end in sight.

