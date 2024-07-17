Exclusive: Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Gears Up For Summer Festivals With ‘Love And Legacy Pride Fundraiser’

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend is poised to captivate attendees with its upcoming “Love and Legacy Pride Fundraiser,” a prestigious event that celebrates the rich cultural heritage and enduring legacy of the Black LGBTQIA+ community.

This fundraiser marks a historic collaboration between Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and Global Black Pride. It promises an evening filled with celebration, connection, and community, all set against the backdrop of a sophisticated “Casino Royale” theme. Attendees will be treated to live entertainment, delectable cuisine, and inspiring stories that highlight the resilience and vibrancy of the Black LGBTQIA+ community.

The event will be hosted by the renowned comedian, radio host, and actress Miss Sophia, so there won’t be a dull moment. Attendees are sure to be entertained all evening long. Guests can expect a Vegas-style experience complete with casino games, raffles, and a silent auction, all designed to create an atmosphere of fun and philanthropy.

The “Love and Legacy Pride Fundraiser” aims to support vital initiatives and programs leading up to Atlanta Black Pride Weekend in August. The funds raised will also benefit the Pure Heat Community Festival and The Annual Youth Festival, both taking place on Sunday, September 1, at Piedmont Park.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Melissa Scott, founder of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, shared her personal journey and the motivations behind her work. “I was a party girl, the first one up and the last one to leave every day,” she recounted. “I ran into a person who worked for me at one of our restaurants, and she was always broke, but she was making a lot of money. And it didn’t make any sense. I was like, ‘What are you doing with your money?’ And she said, ‘I feed the homeless. I feed the LGBTQ homeless.’ It just made sense to marry the two and trickle down those funds to do the best I could and advocate for the community.”

Atlanta Black Pride was founded in 1996. It initially began as a backyard barbecue organized by a group of friends. They handed out simple flyers in nearby cities like Nashville or Savannah to promote the event. With the help of Scott, who was then a DJ, Atlanta Black Pride Weekend came into fruition the following year. Over the years, it has grown into a major celebration, incorporating outreach and community involvement, and attracting large crowds from across the nation.

This year’s collaboration with Global Black Pride, an organization that garnered 10 million viewers for its virtual events during the pandemic, underscores the global significance of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend. Capitalizing off the event’s success, they curated an in person event in Toronto. With plans of expanding to the states. “Atlanta has the biggest Black LGBTQIA+ attendance in the country,” Scott said. “It made sense to bring this celebration here.”

The “Love and Legacy Pride Fundraiser” will feature signature events that blend the best of both organizations, including an expanded two-day festival in Piedmont Park, with Billy Porter headlining on Saturday. “Instead of reinventing the wheel, we’re merging our events to create a unified celebration of love and legacy,” Scott explained. “We’re loving each other and creating a new legacy while celebrating our past.”

For Scott, the phrase “Love and Legacy” resonates deeply. “It’s about loving the community and respecting the history of Black LGBTQIA+ people,” Scott said. The fundraiser’s proceeds will support a range of initiatives, from GED programs and breast cancer screenings to back-to-school drives and support for parents of LGBTQIA+ youth.

Scott envisions a future where individuals facing challenges related to their LGBTQIA+ identity can find immediate and comprehensive support. “I want to create a one-stop location where someone can say, ‘I have this issue,’ and get the help they need,” she said.

The “Love and Legacy Pride Fundraiser” promises to be a night of elegance, entertainment, and heartfelt community connection.

This unforgettable evening, scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2024, from 6:30 – 10 p.m., will be held at an exclusive private mansion in Brookhaven. The exact location will be revealed upon RSVP confirmation, adding an element of intrigue to the highly anticipated night.

Individuals interested in purchasing tickets can do so by clicking here. For more information and to support Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, visit their website here.

This momentous event is not just a celebration, yet a commitment to uplifting and empowering the Black LGBTQIA+ community, ensuring that love and legacy continue to thrive for generations to come.

