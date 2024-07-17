Congressman John Lewis To Be Honored Today By Good Trouble Foundation, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity

Congressman John Lewis will be honored today for his community and political service. Presented by Good Trouble Foundation and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the event will be a wreath laying ceremony and service held at Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta starting at 6 p.m.

In honor of Lewis, men are asked to wear blue blazers, white shirt, and blue tie during the ceremony.

Lewis was a key member of the Civil Rights Movement and led the charge for voting rights.

In 1987, Lewis was voted as the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 5th congressional district and remained in the seat until he passed in 2020.

View Lewis’ historic speech at the March on Washington.

