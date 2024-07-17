Amid Anti-DEI Efforts, National Park Service Preserves History With $10.7M In Grants To Support HBCUs

In a significant move to preserve the rich and storied heritage of HBCUs, the National Park Service has announced an allocation of $10.67 million in grants to 11 diverse institutions.

These funds, aimed at restoring and maintaining historic structures on HBCU campuses, represent a critical investment in the preservation of these vital educational and cultural landmarks.

The grants, which will support 15 restoration projects, come from the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). Established in 1977, the HPF’s mission is to identify and revitalize structures deemed “historically significant and physically threatened.” This latest allocation underscores the ongoing commitment to safeguarding the architectural and cultural legacies of HBCUs.

National Park Service Director Chuck Sams emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “It’s vital for America’s HBCUs to preserve their vibrant history, ensuring that the places and the events that happened there are not forgotten. I’m proud that the National Park Service can support this locally-led stewardship.”

The schools set to benefit from this year’s funding are spread across eight states, with each institution undertaking unique restoration projects. Paine College in Augusta, Georgia, and Alcorn State University in Mississippi will each embark on three projects. Paine College will rehabilitate multiple residence halls and restore its campus center, while Alcorn State will focus on similar infrastructure improvements.

Other beneficiaries of the transformative grants include Florida A&M University, Delaware State University, and Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, the nation’s oldest HBCU. Cheyney University’s notable project involves the restoration of Melrose Cottage, a historic landmark on its campus. The scope of these projects ranges from health centers and libraries to residence halls, all aimed at preserving the historical integrity of these institutions.

The HPF, alongside the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grant Program distributed by Congress, contributes $150 million annually to HBCUs. They have plans on continuing the same tradition this year as well.

This much needed funding is particularly crucial in light of the ongoing challenges these institutions face. With underfunding and the threat of anti-DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) legislation on the horizon, the overall future for funding HBCUs remains elusive.

The most recent DEI attack comes out of North Carolina. The state’s 16 public universities and the North Carolina School of Science and Math were given about six weeks to comply with a ban on DEI initiatives. This directive has led to the shuttering of DEI offices and significant adjustments in how these institutions operate.

But this isn’t an anomaly. Since January 2023, The Chronicle of Higher Education has tracked 158 colleges nationwide that have chosen to disband their DEI efforts.

Despite hearing setbacks such as this, the HPF’s support remains a vital lifeline for HBCUs, helping them maintain their facilities and continue their educational missions.

The National Park Service’s recent grants to HBCUs not only preserve the physical structures of these campuses but also honor the legacy of the institutions and their role in American history. As Director Sams noted, maintaining the infrastructure of these storied landmarks is essential to ensure that the significant events and contributions of HBCUs are remembered and celebrated.

This infusion of funds represents more than just financial support; it is a testament to the importance of preserving the history and continuing the educational impact of HBCUs.

As these institutions embark on their respective restoration projects, they do so with the knowledge that their cultural and historical significance is recognized and valued at the highest levels.

