Black Woman Back Home After She Was Arrested Over 2 Bullets In Turks And Caicos

Photo: Getty Images

A Florida grandmother is back home after she was arrested in Turks and Caicos for having two bullets in her luggage while trying to travel back to the U.S., PEOPLE reports.

Sharitta Grier was visiting Turks and Caicos with her daughter for a surprise Mother’s Day vacation in May when she was stopped by security at Howard Hamilton International Airport. Two bullets were found in her carry-on bag. Grier pleaded guilty to one count of possession of ammunition. She was handed down a 23-week suspended sentence and a $1,500 fine.

Following her arrest, Grier was released on a $15,000 bail, but she was ordered to stay on the island until her case was completed.

The grandmother made it back to Orlando International Airport last week.

“I’m just excited about everything, ready to get back home to my family and my grandkids,” Grier said. “It’s been a long time coming, but, you know, God is still good. I’ve seen the hand of God move during this whole journey, so I’m satisfied.”

Grier previously said she was unaware that she had ammunition in her bag. She noted that she stores ammunition away from her grandchildren when they visit her, so the bullets may have fallen in her luggage while she was moving things around.

“Only thing that I can think of was me putting it up in the top of my closet, the ammunition fell out the box inside of the, out the box inside of the suitcase, I’m gonna say carry-on and fell up under that flap in the carry-on,” Grier said.

“It was no way for me to see it. I couldn’t just open the bag and see it in the bottom,” she added. “I would have to pull that whole flap out the bottom of that suitcase to see it. It was impossible for me to see it, hear it or anything in that bag.”