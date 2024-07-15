Sen. Raphael Warnock Condemns Shooting At Trump Rally And Jan. 6 Attack

Sen. Raphael Warnock shared thoughts on this weekend’s shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania. While delivering his sermon on Sunday morning at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Warnock condemned the alleged assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Warnock called for the nation to come together.

”We pray for the American family beset by a moral crisis and spiritual sickness so much deeper than partisan politics,” Warnock said. “The puny language of red states and blue states will not save us now. This is not about red and blue, this is not about right and left, this is about right and wrong.”

He continued, “Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly. Dr. King is still right the ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral to getting the very thing it seeks to destroy. Finally, across the yawning chasm of our partisan differences, we must be very clear that yesterday’s attack is an attack on all of us because it is an attack on democracy.”

On July 13, Donald Trump was reportedly hit by glass shards, not a bullet, after a shooting occurred at scheduled rally in Pennsylvania. According to law enforcement, a bullet hit a teleprompter and Trump was grazed by glass shards. Trump appeared to bleed from his ear as he was rushed off of the stage by secret service agents.

During his sermon, Warnock also took a moment to remind his congregation on the violent Jan. 6 attack that occurred after Trump lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

“They are cut from the same cloth,” Warnock said. “We must cry foul, we must call out the hypocrisy of anyone who would try to condone one and not condemn the other.”

Trump was reportedly shot at by Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks, 20, was a registered Republican, but also donated $15 through ActBlue, a Democratic-allied organization, in 2021.

