Jade Novah, Heiress Harris And Van Van Close Out 3rd Annual ‘Be Love Day’ At The King Center

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change successfully held its third annual Be Love Day. This year’s event offered a hybrid experience, combining in-person and virtual activities designed to engage, educate, equip, and empower participants of all ages.

“There are many misconceptions about love, among them being that love is passive and that it acquiesces to injustice,” Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center said. “Be Love Day” is a call to a deeper understanding of love, including the tangibility of love and how it can be engaged to shift the culture, the future, and humanity in a more just, humane, peaceful direction.”

The festivities kicked off with an Interfaith Prayer for Global Peace, a hybrid event that brought together diverse faiths and denominations in a unified plea for peace throughout the world.

Four-time Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton made her acting debut, unveiling her cyberbullying short film ‘The Principle’ while actor and director Malcolm Jamal Warner moderated a panel featuring Dr. Bernice King, Mickey Guyton and John Viscount, Founder and CEO of The Peace Entertainment.

Other events during the day included a Children’s Puppetry Book Reading featuring author Sedara Burson. Additionally, an episode of the ReThink Podcast titled ‘The Injustice of War’ also took place. The discussion delved into the roots and consequences of militarism, its ties to poverty and racism, and the role of love in combating these issues, with insights from Dr. King and Rev. Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove.

The day concluded with live musical performances by Van Van and Heiress Harris. It was capped by a finale performance featuring talented songstress Jade Novah, who showcased the unifying power of music.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Jade Novah shared her advice on achieving global peace and love, especially during a time when the world seems to be so divided. “To achieve global peace, we must focus on inner peace,” Novah said. “If everyone took care of their mental health and healed from generational trauma, we could come together as a collective.”

Reflecting on her involvement with The King Center, Novah expressed her gratitude, saying, “The King legacy is our legacy. It’s our history, our roots, and the foundation of the civil rights movement that allows us to live in our purpose today.”

Jade Novah also shared insights into her latest project, an album titled ‘Where Have I Been?,’ which explores the journey to self-love through storytelling and R&B music. Accompanied by a self-love workbook, this project aims to help listeners heal from past traumas and embrace their true selves.

“Words of affirmation are my love language because it’s not something I received as a child,” Novah said. “This album and journal are designed to guide people on their journey to self-love and healing.”

The third annual Be Love Day was a powerful reminder of the importance of love in fostering global peace and community.

From engaging children’s activities to thought-provoking discussions and uplifting musical performances, the event highlighted the multifaceted ways love can be a catalyst for change.

As Jade Novah eloquently put it, achieving global peace starts with inner peace and personal healing. By embracing this philosophy, Be Love Day inspired participants to reflect on their own journeys and commit to building a more just and loving world.

