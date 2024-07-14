Teacher Put On Leave Over Alleged Racist Questions On Biology Test

Photo: Getty Images

A Sacramento teacher has been put on leave after he allegedly gave his high school students a biology test with inappropriate and racist questions.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Alex Nguyen, a teacher at Luther Burbank High School, distributed the biology final exam last month, identifying several students by name on the test and using their ethnicities and physical traits for questions.

One test question asked students to answer how Black people have affected other races with their traits.

“For some reason, the African American culture has influenced most of the student body. How? In African Americans, they have a gene for the pimp walk, which is dominant,” the question stated. “What is the result if you cross (student name) homozygous dominant Latina with a homozygous recessive Hmong like (student name)?”

A second question named another student who is “cross-eyed.”

“In high school, there are individuals who are cross-eyed like (the name of a fellow student) and (the name of the student previously mentioned), which is a dominant trait,” the question read. “We call those individuals ‘weirdoes’. So, if you crossed two weirdoes (the two students named again), that are heterozygous for being cross-eyed, what is the offspring that would result?”

Principal Jim Peterson reportedly pulled the test ten minutes into the final. However, Nguyen allegedly continued to distribute the same exam after the principal left the classroom but put the questions on a projector and asked students to write their answers on their own sheets of paper.

District spokesperson Al Goldberg said they were investigating the incident. The teacher is currently on administrative leave pending the investigation.