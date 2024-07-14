Donald Trump Reportedly Hit By Glass Shards During Shooting At Pennsylvania Rally, President Biden Reacts

On July 13, Donald Trump was reportedly hit by glass shards, not a bullet, after a shooting occurred at scheduled rally in Pennsylvania. According to law enforcement, a bullet hit a teleprompter and Trump was grazed by glass shards.

Trump appeared to bleed from his ear as he was rushed off of the stage by secret service agents.

However, Trump claimed that he was shot on his social media platform writing, “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place,” he wrote on his social media site.”

At least one attendee was pronounced dead and two others were critically injured. Secret Service agents reportedly killed the suspected the shooter.

President Joe Biden reportedly spoke with Trump following the incident. He also released a statement condemning gun violence.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” Biden said in a statement. “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

