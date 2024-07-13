Davido, Emmerson Attend ‘Strawberries On Ice’ Release Party

During the glitz and glamour of BET Awards weekend, Poppy was the place to be as it hosted the Strawberries on Ice Release Party celebrating the powerhouse collaboration between Sierra Leone artist Emmerson and Nigerian international superstar Davido.

The night began with Red Carpet arrivals from Saweetie, Hit-boy, Papoose, Angela Simmons, Eric Bellinger, Sukihana, Vedo, Lakeyah, Brandon Jennings, Kenyon Dixon, Moneice Slaughter, Torrei Hart and a host of influencers and music industry executives.

A grand entrance by Emmerson and Wynn Records own Papoose and Producer Sean2 Miles set the tone for an Afrobeats infused night of unparalleled excitement. The venue, adorned with luxurious decor and vibrant energy, attracted a stellar lineup of talent and industry leaders, transforming the space into a nexus of music, culture, and celebration.

The atmosphere was electric as guests enjoyed exclusive previews of the new release, curated cocktails, and gourmet treats complementing the “Strawberries on Ice” theme.

More than just a celebration of a new musical release; it was a testament to the power of music to bring together diverse talents and cultures under one roof. The event underscored the dynamic synergy between African and international music scenes, highlighting the growing influence of Afrobeats artists on the global stage. In the words of Davido, “Africa to the World!”

Photos: Jennifer Johnson, Jerrit Clark

About Post Author