‘Cotton Pickers’: Lawsuit Alleges Racist Bullying Against Black Students

Photo: Getty Images

A new lawsuit alleges that Black students faced persistent racist bullying that went unaddressed by school officials in Livingston County, Michigan, per CBS News Detroit.

The lawsuit was filed by Marko Law on behalf of the parents of five students at Navigator Upper Elementary School and Pathfinder Middle School of the Pinckney Community Schools district.

According to the lawsuit, students were called “cotton pickers,” “monkeys,” and the “N-word.” The students were also allegedly told that they “don’t belong” and received death threats due to their race.

The lawsuit accuses school administrators of turning a blind eye and not meaningfully addressing the racism.

In some instances, the racist bullying allegedly turned physical. One student was called a “dumb Black kid” in front of their teacher, according to the suit. The lawsuit also alleges that a note reading “N-word pass” was passed around Navigator Upper Elementary, “purported to give the kids a pass to say the N-word.”

Pinckney Community Schools is accused of violating Title VI because it “effectively caused, encouraged, accepted, tolerated, or failed to correct a hostile environment, based on race, of which it had actual or constructive notice.”

The suit also names Superintendent Rick Todd, Navigator Principal Janet McDole, and Pathfinder Principal Lori Sandula.